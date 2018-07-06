Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

Volunteer service award to Carolyn Ribes

by Linda Wang
July 6, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Photo of Carolyn Ribes.
Credit: Courtesy of Carolyn Ribes
Carolyn Ribes

Carolyn Ribes is the recipient of the 2019 Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society. Created in 2001, the award recognizes individuals who have contributed significantly to ACS’s goals and objectives. Ribes was cited for her impactful leadership, commitment to diversity, and tireless volunteerism to ACS at the local, divisional, and national levels.

“Carolyn is blazingly competent and genuinely committed to the society,” says Mary Carroll, who has served on numerous committees with Ribes. “She led several ACS units toward meeting strategically important, long-range objectives while at the same time broadening and developing the pool of ACS volunteer leaders. Carolyn exemplifies the very best qualities of volunteerism, as a leader and individual contributor.”

Ribes, who is a business analytical leader at Dow Chemical in Terneuzen, the Netherlands, says she was surprised to receive the news that she had won the award. “I’m very honored and humbled because when I reflect on all the other people who have won the award in the past, they’re leaders that I really respect, and many have been role models for me,” Ribes says.

Ribes’s extensive list of volunteer activities has included serving as chair of the Baton Rouge Local Section, councilor of the Brazosport Local Section, treasurer of the Analytical Chemistry Division, chair of the Younger Chemists Committee, chair of the Women Chemists Committee, and inaugural chair of the Joint Subcommittee on Diversity. She has also served in leadership roles on the Committee on Science, the Board Committee on Planning, the Committee on Committees (ConC), the Task Force on Governance Design, and the Council Policy Committee (CPC).

Ribes says her proudest accomplishments are ones in which her work has helped ACS members. For example, as vice chair of CPC, she partnered with ConC to obtain approval for the noncouncilor travel reimbursement that allows committee members who aren’t councilors to receive reimbursement for travel to ACS national meetings. “That had been floating around for a while, and when I came on the CPC, I helped draw that to closure,” she says.

As treasurer of the Analytical Chemistry Division, she helped support a fellowship program for graduate students. “I had received a fellowship as a graduate student, and it was so nice to be able to pay it back and to be able to support graduate students who are doing excellent research,” she says. She also continues to champion diversity, inclusion, and volunteerism with the society. As the current chair of ConC, she is developing new approaches to engaging ACS’s army of volunteers.

Ribes says that you get out of volunteerism what you put in. “Whatever I’ve invested, I’ve had a return on that investment and much more.”

CORRECTION

This story was updated on July 2, 2019, to correct the year associated with Ribes's award. She is the 2019 recipient, not the 2018 recipient.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
V. Michael Mautino wins Award for Volunteer Service to the ACS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mamie Moy wins Award for Volunteer Service to ACS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Award for Volunteer Service to Mary K. Engelman

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE