Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09628-cover-orangecreekcxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09628-cover-orangecreekcxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 9, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 28

U.S. efforts to extract valuable elements from coal waste surge﻿

Cover image:A field of coal waste.

Credit: Steve Earley/Virginian-Pilot

Full Article
Volume 96 | Issue 28
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The elephant in the room is the trade war.”

Lita Shon-Roy, president, Techcet﻿

Inorganic Chemistry

From coal, a new source of rare earths

U.S. efforts to extract valuable elements from coal waste surge﻿

Synthetic lava brings eruption into the lab

To learn more about lava’s unpredictable behavior and to mitigate its damage, scientists are creating and manipulating their own molten rock

Periodic Graphics: Lava and volcanic gases

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning probes the molecular makeup of the molten rock and gases spewed by volcanoes﻿

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
DNA

DNA nanostructure acts as lipid-flipping enzyme

Synthetic construct could someday replace damaged counterparts in disease

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

London’s fishy fireball and festering fatberg﻿

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT