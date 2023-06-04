Willard Gibbs Medal to Jennifer A. Doudna

The 2023 Willard Gibbs Medal goes to Jennifer A. Doudna, a chemistry Nobel laureate and Li Ka Shing Chancellor’s Professor of Biomedical Science at the University of California, Berkeley. This award was founded in 1910 by the Chicago Section of the American Chemical Society and recognizes exceptional individuals whose innovative work has opened new fields of chemical research.
Doudna is being honored for her expertise in the structure and function of RNA—knowledge that led to the discovery of CRISPR-Cas9 and its underlying mechanism. This discovery enabled accurate enzymatic splicing of DNA and the targeted genomic editing of cells, and it created a technology with potential impacts in agriculture, biotechnology, and medicine. Doudna is also a leader in the public discussion of the ethical implications of genome editing, and she advocates for the safe use of CRISPR technology.
The award celebration will be held June 7. More information is available at chicagoacs.org.
