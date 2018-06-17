Willie May recognized for public service

On May 31, Willie May received the 2017 ACS Award for Public Service from ACS Board Chair John Adams at a dinner preceding the ACS Board of Directors meeting in Baltimore. It is the highest award the American Chemical Society can convey to recognize exceptional public service. May, former director of the National Institute of Standards & Technology, was nominated for the award by the ACS Committee on Chemistry & Public Affairs in recognition of his leadership of NIST and for his lifetime accomplishments as a chemist, administrator, and leader supporting U.S. science and technology programs.
