Women Chemists Committee awards 2019 travel grants

Ten women chemists have been selected to receive travel grant awards sponsored by the American Chemical Society Women Chemists Committee and Eli Lilly and Company. The grant program provides funding for undergraduate, graduate, and postdoctoral women chemists to travel to scientific meetings between Jan. 1 and June 30, 2019, to present the results of their research.
The winners are Anne Marie Crooke,Occidental College; Geneva Diepenheim, Pacific University; Quibria Guthrie, North Carolina State University; Veronica Hubble, University of Notre Dame; Adelaide Levenson, University of Rhode Island; Samantha Maki, Florida Atlantic University; Erica Mitchell, Taylor University; Mariana Ocampo, Texas State University; Kaila Topping, Juniata College; and Whitney Webre, University of North Texas.
