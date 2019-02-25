Quote of the Week

Capturing carbon: Can it save us?
We have technologies to remove greenhouse gases from air, but it’s less clear we can scale them fast enough to make a difference
February 25, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 8
We have technologies to remove greenhouse gases from air, but it’s less clear we can scale them fast enough to make a difference
Cover image:Cover for C&EN, February 25, 2019
Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock
We have technologies to remove greenhouse gases from air, but it’s less clear we can scale them fast enough to make a difference
Researchers have 2 years and $61 million in government funds to prove they can manufacture nanotube electronics in a semiconductor factory
With gasoline consumption expected to wane, crude-to-chemicals complexes could dominate the petrochemical industry by the 2020s
German giant bets on new plan to decouple CO2 emissions from production growth
Kenichiro Itami leads an institute modifying biochemical pathways to boost crop yield and livestock breeding
Industry conference reveals evolution in the way companies work together to create new ingredients
Mandate from some European funders could have far-reaching consequences
Side-by-side nickel atoms spur on a 4+1 cycloaddition, providing a possible 5-carbon analog to the classic Diels-Alder reaction