09708-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 25, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 8

We have technologies to remove greenhouse gases from air, but it’s less clear we can scale them fast enough to make a difference

Cover image:Cover for C&EN, February 25, 2019

Credit: Yang H. Ku/C&EN/Shutterstock

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 8
Quote of the Week

“There are few things outside nature where it makes sense to use CO2 as a raw material.”

Martin Brudermüller, chair and chief technology officer, BASF

Greenhouse Gases

Capturing carbon: Can it save us?

We have technologies to remove greenhouse gases from air, but it’s less clear we can scale them fast enough to make a difference

Carbon nanotube computers face a make-or-break moment

Researchers have 2 years and $61 million in government funds to prove they can manufacture nanotube electronics in a semiconductor factory

Why the future of oil is in chemicals, not fuels

With gasoline consumption expected to wane, crude-to-chemicals complexes could dominate the petrochemical industry by the 2020s

Science Concentrates

Synthesis

Double metal catalyst constructs 5-carbon rings

Side-by-side nickel atoms spur on a 4+1 cycloaddition, providing a possible 5-carbon analog to the classic Diels-Alder reaction

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

AWARDS

NEWSCRIPTS

Stories of seeds and seeding

 

