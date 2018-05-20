Yadollah (Yadi) Delaviz, 68, died on Nov. 29, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio.
“We are lucky that Yadi, a beloved husband and father, left us with a lifetime full of wonderful memories. We are grateful that he found so much joy in his career as a chemist and research scientist. We are proud and comforted by the fact that he formed tremendous friendships with so many of his colleagues throughout his life. We miss him dearly and will love him always.”—Damoun Delaviz, son
Most recent title: senior research associate, Owens Corning
Education: B.S., chemistry, Tehran University, 1972; M.S., chemistry, Tehran Polytechnic University, 1976; Ph.D., chemistry, State University of New York College of Environmental Science & Forestry, 1989
Survivors: wife, Shohreh Hassanizadeh; daughter, Dena; sons, Damoun and Hamoun
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter