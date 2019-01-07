The ACS Division of Fluorine Chemistry will host the 24th Winter Fluorine Conference on Jan. 13–18 at the Clearwater Beach Hilton Resort in Florida. This biennial meeting focuses on fluorine chemistry.
The technical program will cover aspects of organic and bioorganic, inorganic, general, industrial, and physical fluorine chemistry. Presentations include plenary, invited, and contributed lectures. A welcome reception will take place on Sunday evening, followed by a poster session. On Wednesday, there will be a poster session and exposition. Thursday evening, will feature a banquet honoring the winner of the ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry. Throughout the conference, there will be a hospitality room, sponsored by Apollo Scientific and SynQuest Laboratories.
For information on registration or accommodations, visit the conference website at winterfluorineconference2019.com.
