Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

January 7, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 1

The ACS president comments on how we can advance the field of chemistry together.

Cover image:Photo of 2019 ACS president Bonnie Charpentier.

Credit: Kathleen Dyan/Dyan Studios

Quote of the Week

“The lab environment in which Sangji worked and the circumstances that led to her death were certainly not unique”

Chemjobber, blogger, chemistry employment

Governance

Bonnie Charpentier on ‘the human element’

10 years after Sheri Sangji’s death, are academic labs any safer?

Chemists discuss their efforts

The periodic table is an icon. But chemists still can’t agree on how to arrange it

New data about the elements and their relationships have led to debate over the 150-year-old table’s optimum ordering

  • Undergraduate Education

    First-ever online biochemistry degree builds momentum

    Arizona State University’s program makes the biochemistry degree more accessible to nontraditional students and those who want to change careers

  • Employment

    Career Ladder: Jonathan Schroden

    This physical chemist turned defense analyst goes far with problem-solving and data-analysis skills

  • Profiles

    Snapshots of new ACS members

    Networking opportunities, open access, and career growth are just a few reasons new members cite for joining the American Chemical Society

Science Concentrates

Oncology

BMS to buy Celgene in deal worth $74 billion

The mega-merger will create a leading oncology﻿ drug company

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Drawing on science

 

