Quote of the Week

January 7, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 1
The ACS president comments on how we can advance the field of chemistry together.
Cover image:Photo of 2019 ACS president Bonnie Charpentier.
Credit: Kathleen Dyan/Dyan Studios
New data about the elements and their relationships have led to debate over the 150-year-old table’s optimum ordering
Arizona State University’s program makes the biochemistry degree more accessible to nontraditional students and those who want to change careers
This physical chemist turned defense analyst goes far with problem-solving and data-analysis skills
Networking opportunities, open access, and career growth are just a few reasons new members cite for joining the American Chemical Society
The mega-merger will create a leading oncology drug company