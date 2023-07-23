Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS Meeting News

ACS Fall 2023 San Francisco meeting guide

Stalled. Regrouped. Returned.

July 23, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 24
What a difference 3 years make. As COVID-19 grabbed hold of the global community in 2020, chemists in the US and across the world canceled airline and hotel reservations and had to forego plans to connect with colleagues in San Francisco at ACS Fall 2020. But all was not lost. The COVID-19 pandemic motivated ACS to expand its meeting portfolio and host its first fully virtual meeting and expo that August. This Aug. 13–17, ACS returns to San Francisco for the in-person component of ACS Fall 2023 while continuing with a virtual platform.

With the theme of “Harnessing the Power of Data,” ACS Fall 2023 will be an interactive experience for the combined thousands of in-person and virtual attendees. Students learning about the many aspects of chemistry, academicians sharing their knowledge of chemistry, researchers exploring the ever-changing impact of chemistry on daily life, and exhibitors of innovative technologies to better share the science of chemistry will be among the attendees. The meeting will offer diversity of content through oral sessions, poster presentations, and special events. All will be complemented by a wide-ranging number of networking opportunities sponsored by divisions and ACS.

If career development is your focus, ACS Fall 2023 comes with an extensive list of opportunities to shape your decision-making. Whether you have not started your career path or are looking into new employment opportunities in chemistry, you can benefit from the meeting’s student-specific events, professional and leadership development courses, and career workshops.

Program by the numbers

Original programming by 33 technical divisions and 6 committees

12,415 accepted papers, including 8,457 oral presentations, 3,953 poster presentations, and 1,057 Sci-Mix presentations

For the half-day sessions, 820 oral sessions (765 hybrid and 55 virtual), 249 poster sessions (171 in-person and 78 virtual), and 42 Sci-Mix sessions (28 in-person and 14 virtual)

Online technical program available on July 20, 2023

More online

General meeting information (1.3 MB)

Technical program grids (546 KB)

Full preliminary program, (C&EN, July 24, 2023, pp. 32-60, 1.8 MB).

C&EN Centennial Calendar of Events

