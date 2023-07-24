Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
« Prev
Next »
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 24, 2023 Cover

Volume 101, Issue 24

Despite challenges, chemical makers posted a strong performance

Full Article
Volume 101 | Issue 24
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Also, tools and platform technologies are really a brilliant path forward because we can reuse a lot of those capabilities when we make the next medicine and the next vaccine.”

Renee Wegrzyn, inaugural director, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health

Finance

C&EN’s Global Top 50 chemical firms for 2023

Despite challenges, chemical makers posted a strong performance

For ARPA-H’s inaugural director, cross-disciplinary scientists are key to public health

Renee Wegrzyn is pushing tool and platform development as she staffs the new agency focused on biomedical research

ACS Fall 2023 San Francisco meeting guide

Stalled. Regrouped. Returned.

  • Neuroscience

    Alzheimer’s drug donanemab slows cognitive decline, study confirms

    Lilly expects a regulatory decision for its antibody by year’s end

  • Photosynthesis

    How do photosynthetic organisms handle light so efficiently?

    Technical advances boost researchers’ understanding of how light-harvesting complexes operate

  • Publishing

    Guest editorial: 100 years of creating value

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

image name
Fluorination

Fluorine chemistry, hold the HF

Grinding fluorite and phosphate together creates a stable solid fluorination reagent

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Building better beverages at the bar

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT