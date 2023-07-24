Quote of the Week

July 24, 2023 Cover
Volume 101, Issue 24
Despite challenges, chemical makers posted a strong performance
Renee Wegrzyn is pushing tool and platform development as she staffs the new agency focused on biomedical research
Lilly expects a regulatory decision for its antibody by year’s end
Technical advances boost researchers’ understanding of how light-harvesting complexes operate
Grinding fluorite and phosphate together creates a stable solid fluorination reagent