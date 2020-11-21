Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

ACS Spring 2021 will be virtual

by Linda Wang
November 21, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 45
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Logo for ACS Spring 2021.
Credit: ACS

The ACS Spring 2021 meeting will take place virtually April 5–16. The American Chemical Society changed the meeting to an all-virtual format because of the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 infections around the world and predictions for worsening conditions over the winter months.

“The decision to go totally virtual was based on the ACS core value of safety. The safety and well-being of our members, staff, and residents of San Antonio is paramount,” ACS CEO Thomas Connelly says. “ACS is committed to making the virtual meeting a success, affordable, and highly interactive. The virtual meeting will allow for a maximum amount of science to be shared with the widest possible audience through multiple live sessions that permit attendee interaction with presenters and other attendees.”

The meeting was originally planned for March 2021 in San Antonio. ACS Spring 2021 will instead be held in April over 10 weekdays, with each day featuring more than 100 live technical sessions. Some sessions will be available on demand for 2 weeks after the meeting. There will not be an exposition, although ACS is exploring other options for vendor participation.

The meeting’s theme is “Macromolecular Chemistry: The Second Century,” which was the original theme for the canceled spring 2020 ACS national meeting in Philadelphia.

Abstract submissions will open Dec. 16 and close Jan. 18. The final technical program will be available by mid-March. Registration for the meeting opens in mid-January. The cost to attend is $99 for ACS members, $149 for nonmembers, and $29 for students. Unemployed members and 50-year emeritus members can attend at no cost. To register for ACS Spring 2021 or for more information, visit bit.ly/36uzyHf.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Spring 2021 will be virtual
Call for papers: RMRM
Philadelphia technical presentations online
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE