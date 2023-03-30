Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

ACS Meeting News

ACS Spring 2023 in Indianapolis

Lots to celebrate at ACS’s fourth hybrid meeting

by Emily Abbott, ACS staff
March 30, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 11
A group of students at the ACS National Meeting in Indianapolis, all wearing "talk nerdy to me" shirts, posing in front of the Proud to Be a Chemist wall.
Credit: Event Photography of North America Corporation
A group of students in Indianapolis strike a pose in front of the Proud to Be a Chemist wall sporting "talk nerdy to me" shirts.

The American Chemical Society held its hybrid spring meeting March 26–30 in Indianapolis. The theme was “Crossroads of Chemistry,” and as of March 29, 12,623 people had registered. Of the attendees, 85% traveled to Indianapolis, while 15% attended virtually. The meeting offered 9,230 oral and poster presentations.

On the Saturday before the meeting, as tradition has it, the ACS Kids Zone took place. The Concord Neighborhood Center hosted the event, and about 100 people participated in hands-on activities.

On Sunday, March 26, the first official day of the meeting, the plenary session occurred, featuring Nobel laureate David MacMillan. In his talk, titled “The Development of Asymmetric Organocatalysis and Metallaphotoredox,” MacMillan opened with a geography lesson (he is from Scotland), baby pictures, and a story recounting how he wrote a letter to get into a PhD program. After sharing his humble beginnings, he dove into how he worked his way to making discoveries that earned him Nobel recognition in 2021.

That same day, Chemical & Engineering News helped celebrate its 100th birthday with C&EN Jeopardy! at the open board meeting. Panelists were Assistant Editor Ariana Remmel, Senior Editor Manny I. Fox Morone, and Indiana Local Section member Jianping Huang. Remmel claimed victory in front of a live audience of about 150 attendees.

Lydia Kisley of Case Western Reserve University presented the Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecture, titled “Seeing the Molecular World of Materials: Single-Molecule Microscopy at the Crossroads of Chemistry,” on March 27. And the next day, Paula T. Hammond of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology presented the Fred Kavli Innovations in Chemistry Lecture, titled “Sticky Particles for Health and Healing.”

Judith C. Giordan, ACS president, sponsored a number of presidential events. Kicking off a series that will repeat at regional meetings and at ACS Fall 2023, the “Trust in Science” panel took place in the expo hall on March 27. In collaboration with ACS Communications staff, Giordan gave advice to 50 attendees about how to earn the public’s trust as a scientist.

The National Awards Ceremony took place on March 28, and Cato T. Laurencin was presented the Priestley Medal for breakthrough work on polymeric materials and polymer composites for biologic use, as well as for leadership in inclusion, diversity, equity, antiracism, and learning. C&EN physical sciences team lead Mitch Jacoby was recognized with the James T. Grady–James H. Stack Award for his ability to interpret science for the public.

Throughout the meeting, attendees and members were invited to snap a photo in front of the Proud to Be a Chemist wall, write a note, and participate in video interviews. This footage will be used on social media to promote the value of ACS.

At the hybrid ACS Council meeting on March 29, the Committee on Budget and Finance reported that total revenues in 2022 were $720 million, up $60 million (9.0%) from 2021. Net contributions from operations totaled $64 million, down $13 million (19%) from 2021, and total expenses were $656 million, up $75 million (13%).

In his report to the council, CEO Albert G. Horvath expressed his gratitude for members and volunteers. He indicated that ACS is flourishing, expressed confidence that C&EN will thrive beyond its next 100-year anniversary, and reiterated that ACS will support C&EN.

The council voted to approve the following measures: the petition to amend the Council Policy Committee duties, an amendment of the name and duties of the Committee on Environmental Improvement to the Committee on Environment and Sustainability, an amendment to add the option to postpone council voting in specific circumstances, and the 2024 membership schedule.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

