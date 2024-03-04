ACS Spring 2024 New Orleans meeting guide

The American Chemical Society is ready to meet you in New Orleans! If you haven’t mapped out your schedule for ACS Spring 2024, now is the time to do so. Join the thousands in the chemistry enterprise from across the globe who will be a part of ACS Spring 2024. Learn, share, and explore the flavors of chemistry this year. And if you’re in person in New Orleans, March 17–21, you can absorb the Crescent City’s own eclectic flavors.
ACS Spring 2024 continues the society’s commitment to sponsoring meeting platforms that are attendee centric. Activities will include opportunities to engage in division-specific and general networking, diverse and forward-looking educational experiences, firsthand exposure to trending innovative services and products in the field, and intimate career advancement interactions.
ACS Spring 2024 is for seasoned professionals known for their expertise, those who are building their careers and are in the midst of making a name for themselves in the field, young chemists who are beginning to define their careers, and students uncertain of the discipline they want to pursue. A hybrid meeting format ensures that all chemists—whether in person in New Orleans, elsewhere in the US, or in a country close by or across an ocean—can fully engage in the experience.
During the meeting, 29 technical divisions and 6 committees will host original programming that will delve into the meeting theme of “Many Flavors of Chemistry.”
▸ 11,779 accepted papers, including 7,389 oral presentations, 4,390 poster presentations, and 925 Sci-Mix presentations
▸ 1,167 half-day sessions, including 878 oral sessions (831 hybrid and 47 virtual), 231 poster sessions (158 in-person and 73 virtual), and 58 Sci-Mix sessions (29 in-person and 29 virtual)
▸ 109 concurrent technical sessions, the most in one day, on Tuesday, March 19, 2024
