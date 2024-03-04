Quote of the Week

March 4, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 7
Cleantech start-ups vie for a piece of the PFAS destruction market
Muscarinic agonists may reignite Big Pharma’s interest in psychiatry
This Northeastern University professor discusses her experience being blind in science and the tools that might help other researchers with disabilities
$192.5 million will help replace critical raw materials currently sourced abroad
The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening’s annual conference offers a glimpse into labs staffed by robots
Proposed law to narrow the definition of PFAS now floats in legislative limbo
Cresomycin’s conformationally restricted structure makes a tight fit with bacterial ribosomes and pushes away methyl groups that can confer resistance