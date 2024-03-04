Advertisement

March 4, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 7

Cleantech start-ups vie for a piece of the PFAS destruction market

Volume 102 | Issue 7
Quote of the Week

“Our mission is to end PFAS, not to beat the other guys who are ending PFAS.”

Nigel Sharp, CEO and cofounder, Aquagga

Persistent Pollutants

Competition to destroy ‘forever chemicals’ heats up

New schizophrenia medications could signal a comeback for psychiatric drugs

Muscarinic agonists may reignite Big Pharma’s interest in psychiatry

Mona Minkara talks science accessibility and the 'unseen advantage' of diversifying the lab

This Northeastern University professor discusses her experience being blind in science and the tools that might help other researchers with disabilities

  • Specialty Chemicals

    US Defense Department funds chemical capacity building

    $192.5 million will help replace critical raw materials currently sourced abroad

  • Instrumentation

    Dispatch from the lab of the future

    The Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening’s annual conference offers a glimpse into labs staffed by robots

  • Legislation

    Indiana punts on PFAS bill

    Proposed law to narrow the definition of PFAS now floats in legislative limbo

Science Concentrates

image name
Drug Discovery

An antibiotic built for better binding

Cresomycin’s conformationally restricted structure makes a tight fit with bacterial ribosomes and pushes away methyl groups that can confer resistance

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Newscripts at the Oscars: Barbenheimer double feature

 

