ACS strengthens ties in the Middle East

On Feb. 9–14, American Chemical Society president Bonnie Charpentier traveled to Jordan to meet members of the ACS Jordan International Chemical Sciences Chapter and went to Israel to participate in the 84th meeting of the Israel Chemical Society. More than 30,000 ACS members currently reside outside the US.

The ACS chapter in Jordan hosted its inaugural chemistry festival for more than 1,000 attendees. “We are very happy with the results of the first chemistry festival here in Jordan and very pleased that the ACS president, Bonnie Charpentier, could join us to launch this event,” said Imad Hamadneh, chair of the ACS chapter in Jordan and a professor of materials chemistry at the University of Jordan. While in Amman, Charpentier had the opportunity to meet with ACS members and chapter leaders to learn more about how ACS can better serve members worldwide. “It was a delight to attend the first-ever chemistry festival in Amman. The great effort and enthusiasm of the students and faculty were inspiring. I greatly appreciate the hospitality and collaborative spirit shown by our hosts from the ACS Jordan chapter,” Charpentier said. She also met with leaders of the Jordanian Chemical Society to discuss the chemistry landscape in Jordan.

During the conference in Tel Aviv, Charpentier gave an invited talk to members of the Israel Chemical Society, highlighting her presidential theme of collaboration. In addressing the attendees, Charpentier encouraged chemical societies from around the world to increase collaboration on a variety of issues, including activities surrounding the International Year of the Periodic Table. “ACS is committed to supporting sister chemical societies and the global community of chemists as we work to highlight and amplify the transforming power of chemistry,” Charpentier said in her opening ceremony remarks.