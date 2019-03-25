Quote of the Week

March 25, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 12
Researchers are developing a battery of new treatments to better target and ultimately obliterate fluorinated contaminants in water supplies
Cover image:An illustration of a PFAS structure with a break in the middle.
Credit: C&EN/Molview
Start-ups and academic labs are designing molecules that hijack our own enzymes to precisely edit RNA
Head of MIT’s Chemical Engineering Department, who is building an arsenal of layered drug-delivery systems, wants to take on the toughest challenges
Almost 2 decades after a series of flops, new web portals are emerging for online buying and selling
DuPont’s Sustainable Solutions consulting arm will soon spin off as its own company
Stanford researchers and a new biotech start-up called Earli are designing immune cells that release synthetic biomarkers for early cancer detection