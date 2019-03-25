Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09712-cover-openerweb.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09712-cover-openerweb.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 25, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 12

Researchers are developing a battery of new treatments to better target and ultimately obliterate fluorinated contaminants in water supplies

Cover image:An illustration of a PFAS structure with a break in the middle.

Credit: C&EN/Molview

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 12
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Excellence is gained from diversity.”

Paula T. Hammond, Head, MIT Chemical Engineering Department

Persistent Pollutants

‘Forever chemicals’ no more? These technologies aim to destroy PFAS in water

Watch out, CRISPR. The RNA editing race is on

Start-ups and academic labs are designing molecules that hijack our own enzymes to precisely edit RNA

Chemical engineer Paula T. Hammond on discovery and diversity

Head of MIT’s Chemical Engineering Department, who is building an arsenal of layered drug-delivery systems, wants to take on the toughest challenges

  • Informatics

    It’s back: Chemical e-commerce tries for an act 2

    Almost 2 decades after a series of flops, new web portals are emerging for online buying and selling

  • Safety

    DuPont’s safety segment is going solo

    DuPont’s Sustainable Solutions consulting arm will soon spin off as its own company

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Biotechnology

Engineered cells detect tiny tumors in mice, paving the way for immunodiagnostics

Stanford researchers and a new biotech start-up called Earli are designing immune cells that release synthetic biomarkers for early cancer detection

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Reconstructing the caveman diet and converting carnivores

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT