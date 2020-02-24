Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

Your guide to the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting in Philadelphia

C&EN's editors pick the speakers and symposia to catch

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 24, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 8
This is a photo of Philadelphia

Credit: Shutterstock

Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Want to keep up to date on all the science emerging at #ACSPhilly?
Subscribe to C&EN’s exclusive pop-up newsletter.

Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.

Must-see presenters

Photo of Lydia Contreras
Credit: Courtesy of Lydia Contreras
Lydia Contreras,
University of Texas at Austin
Harnessing RNA as a built-in biosensor
Photo of Sambeeta Das
Credit: Courtesy of Sambeeta Das
Sambeeta Das,
University of Delaware
Using magnetic micromotors to steer signaling molecules
Photo of Domenic Di Mondo
Credit: Courtesy of Domenic Di Mondo
Domenic Di Mondo,
GreenMantra Technologies
Depolymerizing plastic to make additives that can boost recycled content
Photo of Ulrica Edlund
Credit: Courtesy of Ulrica Edlund
Ulrica Edlund,
KTH Royal Institute of Technology
Developing materials for clean air and water
Photo of Millicent Firestone
Credit: Courtesy of Millicent Firestone
Millicent Firestone,
Los Alamos National Laboratory
3-D printing shape-changing nanoparticle composites
Photo of Aaron Frank
Credit: Courtesy of Aaron Frank
Aaron Frank,
University of Michigan
Speeding up molecular dynamics simulations to work with biological systems
Photo of Maria Gallardo-Williams
Credit: Courtesy of Maria Gallardo-Williams
Maria Gallardo-Williams,
North Carolina State University
Improving inclusion in the classroom by using virtual reality
Photo of Eric Garber
Credit: Courtesy of Eric Garber
Eric Garber,
US Food and Drug Administration
Detecting 15 food allergens, plus gluten, in a single assay
Photo of Terry Hazen
Credit: Courtesy of Terry Hazen
Terry Hazen,
University of Tennessee, Knoxville
Sequencing underground microbes to predict unconventional oil and gas activity
Photo of Jennifer Johnston
Credit: Courtesy of Jennifer Johnston
Jennifer Johnston,
Merck & Co.
Using computational analysis of peptide macrocycles to guide drug design
Photo of Gavin Jones
Credit: Courtesy of Gavin Jones
Gavin Jones,
IBM
Closing the loop on plastics recycling with computational chemistry
Photo of Bart Kahr
Credit: Courtesy of Bart Kahr
Bart Kahr,
New York University
Making new polymorphs of pretty much any molecular crystal
Photo of Niveen Khashab
Credit: Courtesy of Niveen Khashab
Niveen Khashab,
King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
Fine-tuning the microporosity of supramolecular structures
Photo of Tamar Kohn
Credit: Courtesy of Tamar Kohn
Tamar Kohn,
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne (EPFL)
Measuring how ozone inactivates waterborne viruses
Photo of Carmelo La Rosa
Credit: Courtesy of Carmelo La Rosa
Carmelo La Rosa,
University of Catania
Explaining how amyloids and intrinsically disordered proteins damage membranes
Photo of Kimberley Lentz
Credit: Courtesy of Kimberley Lentz
Kimberley Lentz,
Bristol-Myers Squibb
Predicting the correct human dose for drugs
Photo of Kang Liang
Credit: Courtesy of Kang Liang
Kang Liang,
University of New South Wales
Combining enzymes and metal-organic frameworks to make tunable biocatalysts
Photo of Joshua Pottel
Credit: Courtesy of Joshua Pottel
Joshua Pottel,
Molecular Forecaster
Finding better asymmetric catalysts with virtual screening
Photo of Kathleen Reape
Credit: Spark Therapeutics
Kathleen Reape,
Spark Therapeutics
Getting a gene therapy approved
Photo of Robert Strongin
Credit: Courtesy of Robert Strongin
Robert Strongin,
Portland State University
Analyzing aerosols formed from cannabis extracts during vaping

Your scheduling assistant

There are so many symposia to choose from. Here are a few to get you started.

Graph Theory Underpinning New Domains of Physical Chemistry

Machine learning can reveal the what of data correlations but can’t explain the why. For that, there’s graph theory.

Sunday a.m./p.m., Monday a.m.

Food Packaging Materials: Safety, Active Packaging & Sustainability

Scientists will describe developments to make packaging materials that keep food safe and fresh.

Sunday a.m./p.m., Monday a.m./p.m., Tuesday a.m.

Chemical Safety Film Festival

Come learn what makes a good safety video, and watch excerpts from some of the best.

Sunday p.m.

Scientists Running for Public Office

In this panel discussion, scientist candidates will describe their experiences on the campaign trail.

Sunday p.m.

Meet C&EN’s 2020 Trailblazers: The Women Reshaping Chemistry’s Start-Up Landscape

This symposium featuring women entrepreneurs will be preceded by a Power Hour breakfast cohosted by the Gordon Research Conferences.

Monday a.m.

Strategies for Optimizing & Predicting Human Dose

Pharma scientists will talk about the challenges of accurately predicting the best dose for a drug early in the development process.

Monday a.m.

Challenges & Opportunities for Inclusive Chemistry Curriculum Design

Educators will discuss how strategies such as course-based research experiences can lead to a more inclusive curriculum.

Monday a.m.

Mental Health & Graduate School

This panel discussion will feature honest talk on the mental health challenges that graduate students face. Audience members will be able to participate in an anonymous Q&A moderated by C&EN.

Monday a.m.

Re-envisioning Chemistry’s Role in Environmental Sustainability: Perspectives on Progress & Future Directions

Chemists are key players in achieving environmental sustainability. This session will address issues such as green engineering, the circular economy, and critical education needs.

Tuesday a.m./p.m.

Macromolecular Science at the Dawn of Its Second Century

A century ago, the publication of Hermann Staudinger’s macromolecular hypothesis launched the field of polymer chemistry. This symposium will look at the current state of the field and the challenges ahead.

Tuesday a.m./p.m., Wednesday a.m./p.m.

 

Visit the official ACS national meeting website for the full technical program.

Download a PDF of our curated guide.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Green Chemistry and Engineering Conference seeks abstracts
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Don’t miss our live coverage from #ACSSanDiego
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Your guide to the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE