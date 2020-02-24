Your guide to the ACS Spring 2020 National Meeting in Philadelphia

Credit: Shutterstock
Graph Theory Underpinning New Domains of Physical Chemistry
Machine learning can reveal the what of data correlations but can’t explain the why. For that, there’s graph theory.
Sunday a.m./p.m., Monday a.m.
Food Packaging Materials: Safety, Active Packaging & Sustainability
Scientists will describe developments to make packaging materials that keep food safe and fresh.
Sunday a.m./p.m., Monday a.m./p.m., Tuesday a.m.
Come learn what makes a good safety video, and watch excerpts from some of the best.
Sunday p.m.
Scientists Running for Public Office
In this panel discussion, scientist candidates will describe their experiences on the campaign trail.
Sunday p.m.
Meet C&EN’s 2020 Trailblazers: The Women Reshaping Chemistry’s Start-Up Landscape
This symposium featuring women entrepreneurs will be preceded by a Power Hour breakfast cohosted by the Gordon Research Conferences.
Monday a.m.
Strategies for Optimizing & Predicting Human Dose
Pharma scientists will talk about the challenges of accurately predicting the best dose for a drug early in the development process.
Monday a.m.
Challenges & Opportunities for Inclusive Chemistry Curriculum Design
Educators will discuss how strategies such as course-based research experiences can lead to a more inclusive curriculum.
Monday a.m.
Mental Health & Graduate School
This panel discussion will feature honest talk on the mental health challenges that graduate students face. Audience members will be able to participate in an anonymous Q&A moderated by C&EN.
Monday a.m.
Re-envisioning Chemistry’s Role in Environmental Sustainability: Perspectives on Progress & Future Directions
Chemists are key players in achieving environmental sustainability. This session will address issues such as green engineering, the circular economy, and critical education needs.
Tuesday a.m./p.m.
Macromolecular Science at the Dawn of Its Second Century
A century ago, the publication of Hermann Staudinger’s macromolecular hypothesis launched the field of polymer chemistry. This symposium will look at the current state of the field and the challenges ahead.
Tuesday a.m./p.m., Wednesday a.m./p.m.
