ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

February 24, 2020 Issue

09808-cover-opener.jpg
09808-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

February 24, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 8

US regulatory uncertainty threatens to cripple the nascent industry’s ability to meet the surge in demand for cannabidiol

Cover image:Certified organic industrial hemp grown by Emerald Family Hemp in partnership with Icaro Plant Science and a rogue farmer.

Credit: Tony Simonelli

Volume 98 | Issue 8
Quote of the Week

“There’s no silver bullet that’s going to solve all of our problems.”

Paul Plummer, veterinary microbiologist, Iowa State University

Agriculture

Hemp growing pains

US regulatory uncertainty threatens to cripple the nascent industry’s ability to meet the surge in demand for cannabidiol

Green Chemistry

Investors chase sustainable aromatics

Processes using lignin, sugar, plastic waste, and more are moving out of the lab

Agriculture

Livestock producers look to antibiotic alternatives

Probiotics, sensors, and MOFs are among technologies that could keep herds healthy as industry turns away from antibiotics

Science Concentrates

image name
Water

Superefficient solar desalination

System harnesses waste heat to produce enough drinkable water for an adult in 1 h

Business & Policy Concentrates

