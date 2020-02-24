February 24, 2020 Issue

Hemp growing pains
US regulatory uncertainty threatens to cripple the nascent industry’s ability to meet the surge in demand for cannabidiol
February 24, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 8
US regulatory uncertainty threatens to cripple the nascent industry’s ability to meet the surge in demand for cannabidiol
Cover image:Certified organic industrial hemp grown by Emerald Family Hemp in partnership with Icaro Plant Science and a rogue farmer.
Credit: Tony Simonelli
“There’s no silver bullet that’s going to solve all of our problems.”
US regulatory uncertainty threatens to cripple the nascent industry’s ability to meet the surge in demand for cannabidiol
Processes using lignin, sugar, plastic waste, and more are moving out of the lab
Probiotics, sensors, and MOFs are among technologies that could keep herds healthy as industry turns away from antibiotics
Cement, ethanol, and ammonia makers are among those looking to convert waste carbon to cash
Educators, researchers, and students are coming together to share chemistry demos and talk shop on the wildly popular video app
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the CBD craze, how the compound works, and how it’s regulated.
C&EN's editors pick the speakers and symposia to catch
System harnesses waste heat to produce enough drinkable water for an adult in 1 h