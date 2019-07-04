Call for papers: 2019 SWRM-RMRM

Abstract submissions are being accepted for the 2019 joint Southwest and Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting (SWRM-RMRM), which will be held Nov. 13–16 at the El Paso Convention Center in Texas.
The meeting will highlight advances in environmental and analytical chemistry at the nanoparticle, molecular, biological, and solid-state interfaces and their intersections. In addition to 16 technical symposia and a poster session, the meeting will feature an instrument exhibition and a plenary lecture by ACS president-elect Luis Echegoyen.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the fall; the online program will be available on Sept. 30.
Abstracts are due by Aug. 12. Please visit the meeting website or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. For more information, visit www.swrm.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter