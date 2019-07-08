Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

July 8, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 27

After decades of yearning for drugs, people with PKU now have 2, and a dozen more are in development

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock

Volume 97 | Issue 27
Quote of the Week

“I watched my son bouncing on the couch, and I thought, ‘Wow, look at that opportunity for chemical transport.’ ”

Miriam Diamond, environmental chemist, University of Toronto

Business

How phenylketonuria, a once-neglected disease, became a proving ground for new drugs

After decades of yearning for drugs, people with PKU now have 2, and a dozen more are in development

In the electronics industry, materials take center stage

Chipmakers will increasingly depend on their suppliers to develop new materials and raise production standards

This environmental chemist says you might want to clean your cell phone more regularly

The University of Toronto’s Miriam Diamond has tracked how our hands move contaminants around in our indoor environment

  • Trade

    Chemical makers fight new Trump tariffs

    US chemical makers worry that an additional round of taxes on Chinese goods will hurt their competitiveness

  • Employment

    How to create a supportive mental health environment in your lab

    Faculty can do these 3 things to help their students struggling with mental health issues

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Antibodies reverse synthetic opioid overdoses in mice

New approach counters the effects of fentanyl and carfentanil that overwhelm current overdose treatments like Narcan

Business & Policy Concentrates

NEWSCRIPTS

Virgin births and not-so-vegan salads

 

