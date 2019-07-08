Quote of the Week

July 8, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 27
After decades of yearning for drugs, people with PKU now have 2, and a dozen more are in development
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/Shutterstock
After decades of yearning for drugs, people with PKU now have 2, and a dozen more are in development
Chipmakers will increasingly depend on their suppliers to develop new materials and raise production standards
The University of Toronto’s Miriam Diamond has tracked how our hands move contaminants around in our indoor environment
US chemical makers worry that an additional round of taxes on Chinese goods will hurt their competitiveness
Faculty can do these 3 things to help their students struggling with mental health issues
New approach counters the effects of fentanyl and carfentanil that overwhelm current overdose treatments like Narcan