Call for papers: 2022 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

Abstract submissions will be accepted starting Jan. 24 for the 2022 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM), to be held June 1–4 at the College of New Jersey. The meeting’s theme, “Our Chemical Revolution,” will highlight advances in science as well as the people who do the work.
Symposia include “Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Respect,” “Physical and Biophysical Chemistry,” “Computational and Theoretical Chemistry,” “Organic, Natural Products, and Medicinal Chemistry,” “Chemical Education,” “Biochemistry and Chemical Biology,” “Polymer, Materials/Nano, and Colloids Chemistry,” “Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry,” “Inorganic Chemistry, Catalysis, and Energy,” “Green, Environmental, and Geochemistry,” “Pharmaceutical/Chemical Industry,” and “Food Chemistry.”
Please visit the symposium website at marm2022.tcnj.edu or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org to submit an abstract. Abstracts are due March 7.
