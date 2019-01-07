Call for papers: CERM 2019

Abstracts are being accepted for the 50th ACS Central Regional Meeting (CERM 2019), which will be held June 4–8 at the H Hotel, in Midland, Michigan.
Symposia will highlight the theme “Molecules to Materials,” and will emphasize the impact of chemistry on daily life. Plenary lecturers will include Tobin J. Marks of Northwestern University; Craig J. Hawker of the University of California, Santa Barbara; Melanie S. Sanford of the University of Michigan; and A. N. Sreeram of Dow Chemical.
Symposia topics include: “Chemistry and Transportation,” “Art Conservation Science,” “Cosmetic Chemistry”, “Feedstock and Energy Related Catalysis,” “Polymer and Colloid Science”, “Materials for Advanced Separations,” “Chemical Tools for Investigating Biology,” and “Safety in the Undergraduate Curriculum.”
There will also be a career panel discussion featuring panelists from industry, academia, and government laboratories, as well as a speed networking event.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring; the online program will be available on May 20. Abstracts open on Jan. 14 and are due March 4. To submit an abstract, visit https://acscerm2019.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org.
