Call for papers: MARM 2019

Abstracts are being accepted for the 2019 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting (MARM), which will be held May 30–June 1 at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. The meeting will highlight advances in organic, medicinal, environmental, and physical chemistry, with an emphasis on using chemistry to address real-world challenges. The meeting will also feature the Remsen Award lecture and symposium.
Technical sessions include, “Looking at the Opioid Crisis Through Different Lenses,” “Combating the Opioid Crisis with Chemistry,” “Atmospheric and Environmental Chemistry,” “Nanotechnology,” “Spectroscopy and Homeland Security,” “Photonic Materials,” “Optimization Methods in Chemistry,” “Food Chemistry,” and “Emerging Investigators: Early Career Organic Chemists.” There will also be educational programing and poster sessions on Thursday and Friday evening.
The final program summary will be published in C&EN in the spring. The online program will be available in April. Abstracts are due Feb. 25. To submit an abstract, visit https://marm2019.org or ACS’s Meeting Abstracts Programming System at maps.acs.org.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter