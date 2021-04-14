Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

Detergent pod polymers may be polluting the environment

Study projects that 7,000 metric tons of detergent-pod PVA persist after wastewater treatment each year in the US

by Katherine Bourzac
April 14, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 14
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Photo of a detergent pod.
Credit: Shutterstock
Polyvinyl alcohol detergent pod coatings dissolve in the washing machine, but the polymer itself may not be degraded by wastewater treatment.

Plastic detergent pods that can be tossed into the washing machine or dishwasher are encapsulated in water-soluble polyvinyl alcohol. When the machine turns on, the pod’s outer casing dissolves, freeing the soap within, and the PVA goes down the drain. Charles Rolsky and Varun Kelkar, graduate students at Arizona State University, wanted to know what happens next.

Their preliminary results, which Rolsky presented Tuesday at ACS Spring 2021, a meeting of the American Chemical Society, suggest that the material is not broken down completely by wastewater treatment. In a session in the Division of Polymeric Materials Science and Engineering, Rolsky said their research suggests about 7,000 metric tons of PVA evade degradation by wastewater treatment every year in the US.

To get to that number, Rolsky and Kelkar pulled together consumer information about detergent pod consumption, data on state-by-state water usage and wastewater treatment plant infrastructure, and what’s known about the necessary conditions for PVA degradation. They estimate that about 4% of the PVA from detergent pods is discharged undigested in treated water, while about 65% of it ends up in sludge that settles out and is buried in landfills, applied to agricultural lands, or incinerated.

If PVA is entering US waterways, there are several reasons to be concerned, said Rolsky. The material may absorb pesticides and heavy metals, and it can act as a foaming agent, harming aquatic ecosystems. “We hope this will serve as a call to study this further,” Rolsky said at the meeting. He said their modeling work needs to be verified by studying PVA degradation at wastewater treatment plants and under lab conditions designed to mimic the plants.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Toxicity tests sought for PVA plastic on detergent pods
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Focusing on the fate of flushed contact lenses
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Washington moves to ban poly- and perfluorinated chemicals in food packages, firefighting foams
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE