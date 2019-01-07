Donors meet their endowed scholarship recipients

At the ACS Scholars Endowment Founders dinner in Washington, DC, on Nov. 3, former American Chemical Society CEO and Executive Director Madeleine Jacobs (center) chats with Kendyl Waddell (left), one of her two named scholars, and Sisanmofe Dorsu, the first recipient of a new endowed scholarship named for ACS Past President Eli Pearce, who died in 2015. The annual Endowment Founders reception and dinner provides an opportunity for donors to meet the ACS Scholars that their endowment supports. Four new endowed scholarships were established in 2018; they were named for Pearce, Ron Breslow, Gretchen Hall, and Barbara Rupple.
