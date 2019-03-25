Environmental film competition opens

The ACS Committee on Environmental Improvement and Division of Environmental Chemistry seeks entries for its 2019 Environmental Film Competition. The theme is water, which is also the theme of the 2019 Fall ACS National Meeting in San Diego. Entries should focus on water’s impact on land, people, chemistry, and the environment and will be accepted through April 30. Winning films will be screened at the ACS meeting in San Diego. For more information, visit ceifilm.wixsite.com/2019.
