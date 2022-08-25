Extremophile enzyme links lipid tails

Credit: Nature

In pursuit of making molecules, chemists have sought ways to build bonds between unactivated sp3-hybridized carbons. Although there are chemical catalysts that can accomplish this feat, this kind of coupling was unknown in natural systems. Scientists now report that an enzyme from the extremophile Methanocaldococcus jannaschii connects unactivated sp3-hybridized carbons at the ends of two lipid tails to create large macrocyclic ethers. M. jannaschii lives in ocean vents, where there are extreme temperatures and pressures, and these large ethers add stability to the extremophile’s membrane.

How the enzyme manages to make this connection was a mystery, according to Pennsylvania State University’s Squire J. Booker, who presented the work at the ACS Fall 2022 meeting on Wednesday, during a talk for the Division of Inorganic Chemistry. Because of the two unactivated carbons at the ends of the lipids, the enzyme must do radical chemistry, Booker said. Once you’ve generated the first radical, “how do you store that radical long enough to be able to generate a second radical to allow them to couple?” he asked.

Cody T. Lloyd, a graduate student in Booker’s lab, worked in collaboration with Penn State’s Amie K. Boal to determine the X-ray crystal structure of the enzyme. When the researchers looked at its electron density, they saw a hydrophobic tunnel that terminated near an iron-sulfur cluster in the enzyme’s active site. That suggested that the lipid tails were reaching into that portion of the enzyme, and X-ray crystal structures of the enzyme and the lipid substrate showed this to be the case.

The researchers think that the enzyme stores the radical it generates by forming a covalent bond between the end of the lipid tail and a sulfur in one of the enzyme’s iron-sulfur clusters. When the enzyme generates a second substrate radical, “that radical attacks the carbon that’s bonded to the sulfur of the iron-sulfur cluster. And that’s how you make your carbon-carbon bond,” Booker said. “That was completely unexpected and completely new.” The work was also published in Nature (2022, DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05120-2).