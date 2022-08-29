Quote of the Week

August 29, 2022 Cover
Volume 100, Issue 30
Companies aim to minimize environmental impact, but research is still needed
Credit: Rod Rolle/Sipa USA/AP Images
Covalent drugs gained steam by targeting cysteine on disease-related proteins. Now a second amino acid is in drug developers’ sights
Polyvinyl alcohol provides the pouch for the popular laundry and dishwashing pods
His start-up Venomtech builds libraries of bioactive molecules that pharma companies can mine for drug candidates
By severing the reactive end group on the fluorinated compounds, researchers find a simple way to cause the molecules to fall apart
Iron-sulfur clusters are key to coupling unactivated carbons
Meeting highlights included programming on sustainability and diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect