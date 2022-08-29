Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
10030-cover-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
10030-cover-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 29, 2022 Cover

Volume 100, Issue 30

Companies aim to minimize environmental impact, but research is still needed

Cover image:Companies aim to minimize environmental impact, but research is still needed.

Credit: Rod Rolle/Sipa USA/AP Images

Full Article
Volume 100 | Issue 30
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Energy is the one area where cannabis is and continues to be phenomenally resource intensive.”

John Kagia, chief knowledge officer, New Frontier Data

Environment

Cannabis industry inches toward sustainability

Companies aim to minimize environmental impact, but research is still needed

Drug developers look to lysine on disease-linked proteins

Covalent drugs gained steam by targeting cysteine on disease-related proteins. Now a second amino acid is in drug developers’ sights

What makes dissolving detergent pods hold together, and are they safe for the environment?

Polyvinyl alcohol provides the pouch for the popular laundry and dishwashing pods

  • Natural Products

    Steve Trim evaluates venoms to aid drug discovery

    His start-up Venomtech builds libraries of bioactive molecules that pharma companies can mine for drug candidates

  • ACS Meeting News

    Maybe PFAS aren’t as sturdy as previously thought

    By severing the reactive end group on the fluorinated compounds, researchers find a simple way to cause the molecules to fall apart

  • ACS Meeting News

    Extremophile enzyme links lipid tails

    Iron-sulfur clusters are key to coupling unactivated carbons

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
ACS Meeting News

Chicago hosts ACS Fall 2022 meeting

Meeting highlights included programming on sustainability and diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

Re-creating the flavor of soy sauce, and squeezing guacamole to keep it fresh

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT