Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

Join C&EN live on Facebook at the ACS national meeting﻿

Catch highlights from Boston with daily Facebook Live broadcasts

by Kerri Jansen﻿
August 15, 2018 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 96, Issue 33
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

A photo of a poster session at an ACS meeting.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

C &EN wants to help you get the most out of the ACS national meeting, whether you’re able to make it to Boston or not. In addition to our comprehensive news coverage of #ACSBoston, we will be broadcasting a series of exciting events from the meeting live on Facebook (and if you can’t catch the events live, the videos will be archived on our Facebook page as well). Our daily Facebook Live events start on Saturday, Aug. 18, and run through Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Science Storytellers at the Boston Children’s Museum

Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2 PM

Science Storytellers aims to teach kids about science and why it matters by having them talk one-on-one with scientists. We’ll talk with founder Jenny Cutraro about her inspiration for the program and the importance of science outreach.

Science Illustration & Science Communication

Sunday, Aug. 19, at 2:30 PM

We’ll sit down with science illustrator Mary O’Reilly to hear how she translates research into stunning visuals. For more on communicating science to the public, check out ACS on Campus’ evening event at Harpoon Brewery, featuring O’Reilly along with C&EN’s own Bethany Halford and Raj Mukhopadhyay. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Talented 12 Reveal

Sunday, Aug. 19, at 6:00 PM

The wait is over! Join C&EN as it reveals this year’s Talented 12, the dozen early-career chemists you need to know about. Come for the reveal, stay for a chat with a few of the winners.

Talented 12 Keynote: David Liu

Monday, Aug. 20, at 8:10 AM

Watch inventor, chemist, and CRISPR craftsman David Liu’s keynote address to kick off the 2018 Talented 12 symposium.

Q&A with J. Fraser Stoddart

Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 9:30 AM

C&EN’s editorial director Amanda Yarnell will host a Q&A with Nobel Laureate J. Fraser Stoddart. Hear his thoughts on the meeting’s nanotechnology theme, mentoring, and the importance of engaging young people in science. Message us your questions for Stoddart on Facebook!

Get ready for Stereo Chemistry Live!

Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 2:30 PM

Get a sneak peek of C&EN’s first-ever live recording of its podcast, Stereo Chemistry! Join us for a quick chat with our esteemed panelists, and maybe catch a glimpse of Matt Davenport’s preshow routine.

A visit to the MIT Museum

Wednesday, Aug. 22., at 9:30 AM

We’ll stop by MIT’s quirky, techy museum and share our favorite finds with you!

Note: Times listed are estimates. Check C&EN’s Facebook page for up-to-date listings.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE