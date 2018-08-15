Join C&EN live on Facebook at the ACS national meeting﻿

Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN

C &EN wants to help you get the most out of the ACS national meeting, whether you’re able to make it to Boston or not. In addition to our comprehensive news coverage of #ACSBoston, we will be broadcasting a series of exciting events from the meeting live on Facebook (and if you can’t catch the events live, the videos will be archived on our Facebook page as well). Our daily Facebook Live events start on Saturday, Aug. 18, and run through Wednesday, Aug. 22.

Science Storytellers at the Boston Children’s Museum

Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2 PM

Science Storytellers aims to teach kids about science and why it matters by having them talk one-on-one with scientists. We’ll talk with founder Jenny Cutraro about her inspiration for the program and the importance of science outreach.

Science Illustration & Science Communication

Sunday, Aug. 19, at 2:30 PM

We’ll sit down with science illustrator Mary O’Reilly to hear how she translates research into stunning visuals. For more on communicating science to the public, check out ACS on Campus’ evening event at Harpoon Brewery, featuring O’Reilly along with C&EN’s own Bethany Halford and Raj Mukhopadhyay. Walk-ins are welcome on a first-come-first-serve basis.

Talented 12 Reveal

Sunday, Aug. 19, at 6:00 PM

The wait is over! Join C&EN as it reveals this year’s Talented 12, the dozen early-career chemists you need to know about. Come for the reveal, stay for a chat with a few of the winners.

Talented 12 Keynote: David Liu

Monday, Aug. 20, at 8:10 AM

Watch inventor, chemist, and CRISPR craftsman David Liu’s keynote address to kick off the 2018 Talented 12 symposium.

Q&A with J. Fraser Stoddart

Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 9:30 AM

C&EN’s editorial director Amanda Yarnell will host a Q&A with Nobel Laureate J. Fraser Stoddart. Hear his thoughts on the meeting’s nanotechnology theme, mentoring, and the importance of engaging young people in science. Message us your questions for Stoddart on Facebook!

Get ready for Stereo Chemistry Live!

Tuesday, Aug. 21, at 2:30 PM

Get a sneak peek of C&EN’s first-ever live recording of its podcast, Stereo Chemistry! Join us for a quick chat with our esteemed panelists, and maybe catch a glimpse of Matt Davenport’s preshow routine.

A visit to the MIT Museum

Wednesday, Aug. 22., at 9:30 AM

We’ll stop by MIT’s quirky, techy museum and share our favorite finds with you!