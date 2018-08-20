Quote of the Week

C&EN’s Talented 12
Whether exploring early life or probing reactions in outer space, these rising stars are taking on some of the most vexing challenges in the chemical universe
August 20, 2018 Cover
Volume 96, Issue 33
Cover image:C&EN's Talented 12 logo.
Credit: C&EN
Rising to the challenge, drug discovery chemists are embracing the dynamic molecules once deemed unmanageable
ChromaDex and Elysium Health duke it out over rights to vitamin-like nicotinamide riboside
The industry is desperately seeking engineers, data scientists, and anyone who combines technical skills with English fluency
Scientists and spirit producers are learning more about the chemistry of the Chinese liquor
The value of meeting face to face is something that social media just can’t replace