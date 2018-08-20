Advertisement

09633-cover1.jpg
09633-cover1.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 20, 2018 Cover

Volume 96, Issue 33

Whether exploring early life or probing reactions in outer space, these rising stars are taking on some of the most vexing challenges in the chemical universe

Cover image:C&EN's Talented 12 logo.

Credit: C&EN

Volume 96 | Issue 33
Quote of the Week

“Yes, litigation is costly, but there are big margins in the supplement market.”

Kendrew H. Colton, intellectual property partner,, Fitch, Even, Tabin & Flannery

Profiles

C&EN’s Talented 12

Whether exploring early life or probing reactions in outer space, these rising stars are taking on some of the most vexing challenges in the chemical universe

Giving atropisomers another chance

Rising to the challenge, drug discovery chemists are embracing the dynamic molecules once deemed unmanageable

Firms feud over purported age-fighting molecule

ChromaDex and Elysium Health duke it out over rights to vitamin-like nicotinamide riboside

  • Employment

    Japan’s chemical industry struggles to find people with science backgrounds, especially bilingual ones

    The industry is desperately seeking engineers, data scientists, and anyone who combines technical skills with English fluency

  • Food Science

    What’s baijiu, and where does its unique flavor come from?

    Scientists and spirit producers are learning more about the chemistry of the Chinese liquor﻿

  • Employment

    Catching up with old friends at conferences

    The value of meeting face to face is something that social media just can’t replace

Science Concentrates

image name
Drug Discovery

FDA approves first-ever RNAi therapeutic﻿

Business & Policy Concentrates

image

Dry summer reveals ancient remnants; an aquatic meal for ruminants

 

