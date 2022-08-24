Advertisement

ACS Meeting News

Looking beyond carbon in astrochemistry

Chemists may find the origin of rocky planets in the inorganic molecules of interstellar dust

by Ariana Remmel
August 24, 2022 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 100, Issue 30
A reaction scheme showing molecular structures of three water molecules and two AlH3 (alane) molecules reacting to form a hydrogenated aluminum hydroxide (Al2O3H6).
Credit: Ryan C. Fortenberry
Researchers predict that water and alane can react to form Al2O3H6. Red = O; white = H; pink = Al.

Terrestrial planets like Earth form when interstellar dust coalesces to form a rocky core. Though much of Earth’s crust is made up of inorganic minerals rich in elements such as oxygen, aluminum, and magnesium, the molecular origins of these rocky, planet-building blocks are not well understood compared to carbon-based compounds, said Ryan Fortenberry, an astrochemist at the University of Mississippi. “How do we get from [atoms to] very small rocks all the way to very big rocks, like the Earth on which we stand?” he said.

To address this gap, Fortenberry and his colleagues are developing computer simulations to investigate how small inorganic molecules might react in early planetary systems. During a talk in the Division of Physical Chemistry at ACS Fall 2022 on Tuesday, Fortenberry reported calculations predicting that water and aluminum hydride, called alane, can react to form a variety of molecules, including Al2O3H6. This hydrogenated aluminum oxide is a monomer of corundum, a common mineral on Earth that forms rubies and sapphires (ACS Earth Space Chem. 2022, DOI: 10.1021/acsearthspacechem.1c00324).

When Fortenberry and his team simulated the vibrational spectra of this compound and others proposed by their work, they found that these molecules would likely produce strong signals in mid-to-far-infrared wavelengths. These signals fall outside the range typically used to study carbon-based compounds in space, but should be detectable with instruments on the recently launched James Webb Space Telescope. Fortenberry hopes his team’s findings will motivate astrochemists to look for these signals to better understand how planets form from small inorganic molecules.

CORRECTION

This article was updated on Aug. 26, 2022, to correct the range of wavelengths predicted in vibrational spectra of the inorganic compounds simulated by the researchers. The wavelengths are in the mid- to far infrared, not the near infrared. It was also updated to clarify Ryan Fortenberry's comment. His research fits within studies of the origin of rocky planets by starting with the atoms that go on to form small rocks, not just by going from small rocks to whole planets.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

