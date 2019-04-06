Advertisement

ACS Meeting News

Orlando hosts ACS national meeting

H. N. Cheng and Carol A. Duane elected 2020 nominees for president-elect

by Linda Wang﻿
April 6, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 14
Barry Sharpless signs his autograph for Barbora Balonova.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Barry Sharpless autographs his C&EN cover story for Barbora Balónová of the University of New Brunswick.

#ACSOrlando by the numbers

Attendance: 15,605 (as of April 2)

Papers presented: 12,830

Exhibiting companies: 235

Job seekers at the ACS Career Fair: 524

Employers at the ACS Career Fair: 35

Positions advertised at the ACS Career Fair: 119.

Good weather greeted more than 15,600 chemists from around the world who gathered in Orlando, Florida, for the American Chemical Society Spring 2019 National Meeting and Exposition, held from March 31 to April 4. The meeting included 12,830 oral and poster presentations on the theme of “Chemistry for New Frontiers,” showcasing the many ways that chemistry will shape our future.

Among the meeting’s highlights, Trisha L. Andrew of the University of Massachusetts Amherst gave the Kavli Foundation Emerging Leader in Chemistry Lecture on her efforts to develop smart garments that sense human behavior. Samuel P. Kounaves of Tufts University delivered the Fred Kavli Innovations in Chemistry Lecture on the chemical tools required to detect extraterrestrial life.

Other notable symposia and special events included an ACS NASA symposium titled “Chemistry for Humanity’s Next Giant Leap,” featuring talks by NASA chief scientist James Green, Nobel laureate Frances Arnold of the California Institute of Technology, and Nobel laureate Eric Betzig of the University of California, Berkeley. A reception and tours of the Kennedy Space Center followed.

A photo of the ACS welcome sign.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Attendees enjoy a break from the meeting and bask in the sun.

In society news, the ACS Board of Directors continued strategic discussions during its executive session on March 29–30.

At the council meeting on April 3, the Committee on Budget and Finance reported that in 2018, total revenues were $571.6 million, up $34.2 million (6.4%) over 2017. Net contributions from operations totaled $41.1 million, which is $13.3 million higher than in 2017. Total expenses totaled $530.5 million, which was $20.8 million (4.1%) higher than in 2017.

The council went on to select longtime ACS volunteers H. N. Cheng, a research chemist with the US Department of Agriculture Agricultural Research Service, and Carol A. Duane, president of D&D Consultants of Mentor, as the candidates for 2020 president-elect.

In other actions, the council voted in an overwhelming majority to amend the ACS Constitution and bylaws to streamline the ACS Governing Documents. The council also approved the continuation of the Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology, and Symbols as well as the Senior Chemists Committee, which, along with the approval of the chartering of an international chemical sciences chapter in Pakistan, is subject to board approval.

A photo of Trisha Andrew and Sam Kounaves.
Credit: Linda Wang/C&EN
Trisha Andrew (left) and Sam Kounaves during the Kavli reception

The council also approved a motion to set 2020 membership dues at the current rate of $175. To support and increase the number of international members, it extended the provision of the international dues discount for an additional 3 years.

Finally, the council engaged in a special discussion on the challenges and opportunities related to ACS’s relevance to current and future members.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
