Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 8, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 14

The microbes that live in your body might be influencing your behavior. Researchers want to know what they’re saying to your brain and how

Cover image:A cartoon of a brain listening to the gut via something resembling headphones.

Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN

Volume 97 | Issue 14
Quote of the Week

“Our children are being taught in school that plastics are bad. If we don’t do something about this waste issue, then perhaps their teachers are right.”

Bob Patel, CEO, LyondellBasell Industries

Microbiome

How your gut might modify your mind

The microbes that live in your body might be influencing your behavior. Researchers want to know what they’re saying to your brain and how

In the battery materials world, the anode’s time has come

After focusing on improving the cathode, battery material developers are turning to novel anode materials

The hunt is on for GenX chemicals in people

Analysis of North Carolina residents’ blood for Chemours PFAS yields surprises

Science Concentrates

ACS Meeting News

Orlando hosts ACS national meeting

H. N. Cheng and Carol A. Duane elected 2020 nominees for president-elect

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Subaru news: Brake-lamp woes and saw-blade tires

 

