Quote of the Week

April 8, 2019 Cover
Volume 97, Issue 14
The microbes that live in your body might be influencing your behavior. Researchers want to know what they’re saying to your brain and how
Cover image:A cartoon of a brain listening to the gut via something resembling headphones.
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN
After focusing on improving the cathode, battery material developers are turning to novel anode materials
Analysis of North Carolina residents’ blood for Chemours PFAS yields surprises
Researchers are using bacteria to transform various types of waste into a clean-burning fuel
In coming years, petrochemical makers will need to navigate through economic uncertainty, a cyclical downturn, and a plastic waste crisis
Tariff issues introduce a chill into what has been a robust instrumentation market
With a background in pharma and animal testing, Associate Director Brian Berridge seeks to build confidence in novel ways to test chemical hazards
H. N. Cheng and Carol A. Duane elected 2020 nominees for president-elect