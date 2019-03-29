Live daily coverage from #ACSOrlando

Credit: C&EN

C &EN is taking its cameras to Orlando to bring you more of the live national meeting coverage you expect (Scope the scenes from Orlando on Twitter at @cenmag). Follow our Facebook page (facebook.com/CENews) to stay up to date with some of the meeting’s most exciting science, such as martian chemistry, next-generation synthesis, and the first disclosures of clinical pharmaceutical candidates. We’ll also be sharing live coverage of exclusive C&EN events, including a chat with Office Hours columnist Jen Heemstra and a Q&A with 2019 Priestley medalist K. Barry Sharpless. You can also find us on Instagram at @cenmag.

Out of this world chemistry

Sunday, March 31, at noon

C&EN’s sage of space science, Sam Lemonick, will interview NASA researchers Paul Mahaffy and Stephanie Getty to discuss the challenges and excitement that come with preparing a Mars rover to do analytical chemistry on another planet.

A sneak preview of International Year of the Periodic Table trivia night

Sunday, March 31, at 2:30 p.m.

C&EN has teamed up with ACS on Campus to cook up a periodic table pub trivia challenge for conference goers. Get a behind-the-scenes look and maybe learn a thing or two about everyone’s favorite table with some of the folks who made this possible, including Tien Nguyen, Manny Morone, and Kerri Jansen. If you’ll be in Orlando, it’s not too late to register for the event. Visit http://cenm.ag/registertrivia.

10 Start-Ups to Watch live

Monday, April 1, at 10:30 a.m.

The masterful Melody Bomgardner, a C&EN senior business correspondent , will lead a fireside chat with a few of the founders we’ve featured over the years in our 10 Start-Ups to Watch stories. What does it take to start a successful company in chemistry? You’ll have a chance to ask for yourself when you tune in to this live event with Omar K. Farha of NuMat, Robert Hamers of Silatronix, and Angela Koehler of Kronos Bio.

Office Hours live with Jen Heemstra

Monday, April 1, at 1:00 p.m.

Emory University supramolecular chemist Jen Heemstra has been lighting up Twitter—and now the pages of C&EN—with her openness, optimism, and career advice for early career chemists. Join her and her illustrious C&EN editor, Linda Wang, for a chance to have your professional development questions answered.

You’re going to hear us ROAR: An interview with Mimi Hii

Tuesday, April 2, at 10:00 a.m.

Sam Lemonick will get back on the mic to host a one-on-one interview with King Kuok (Mimi) Hii, who studies catalysis and new reaction technologies at Imperial College London. Hii is also the director of the Centre for Rapid Online Analysis of Reactions at ICL. Learn more about her work, this cutting-edge facility, and her vision for the role of technology in the future of synthesis.

“You’ve won the 2019 Priestley Medal. What are you going to do next?” A Q&A with K. Barry Sharpless

Tuesday, April 2, at 1:00 p.m.

This is your opportunity to talk shop with Nobel laureate, Priestley medalist, and click-chemistry pioneer Barry Sharpless. Bring your popcorn and chemistry questions.

Getting ready for first disclosures

Wednesday, April 3, at 8:00 a.m.

It’s one of the most exciting sessions of the spring meeting. There’s new science and disease-fighting potential to share, plus hand-drawn structures to boot. Join C&EN’s awesome organic chemistry reporter, Tien Nguyen, as she talks about what makes the first disclosures of clinical candidates such a special symposium with our guest Jacob Schwarz of FLX Bio, who is the program chair of the ACS Division of Medical Chemistry.

A field trip to the National Center for Forensic Science

Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 a.m.

Join C&EN’s resident forensic-science sleuth Kerri Jansen for a look inside the National Center for Forensic Science at the University of Central Florida. NCFS director and chemist Michael Sigman will explain how central science helps the center achieve its mission of providing relevant and responsive research to the criminal justice community.