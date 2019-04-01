Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

April 1, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 13

The organic chemist’s uncanny ability to think like a molecule has made him a master at inventing useful reactions

Cover image:Photo of K. Barry Sharpless

Credit: Sandy Huffaker

Volume 97 | Issue 13
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“The moment you stop caring what other people think about you is when you really find your voice and gain the courage to start using it.”

Jen Heemstra, professor of chemistry, Emory University

Awards

2019 Priestley Medalist K. Barry Sharpless works magic in the world of molecules

A new spring for polymers in Japan

Concern about ability to innovate is leading to the invention of new industrial materials

Periodic Graphics: Essential elements for humans

Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning shines a light on the parts of the periodic table that make life possible﻿

  • Periodic Table

    From our archives: An essay on cobalt, by Ekkehard Schwab

    To celebrate the International Year of the Periodic Table, C&EN is re-releasing its favorite essays from a special 2003 collectors’ issue celebrating the elements﻿

  • Graduate Education

    Meet C&EN’s new advice columnist, Jen Heemstra

    Emory University chemistry professor and Twitter phenom will answer your questions in this new monthly advice column ﻿

Science Concentrates

Reagents

Glass beads help robots deliver minuscule amounts of reagents

ChemBeads offer microgram dosing of solid reagents for high-throughput reaction screening

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

OBITUARIES

NEWSCRIPTS

When is iron rare and gold abundant, and Tweeting around the table

 

Job listings

