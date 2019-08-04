Advertisement

ACS Meeting News

Your guide to the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego

C&EN’s editors pick the speakers and symposia to catch

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 4, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 31
Photo of the San Diego skyline.

Credit: Shutterstock

Want to keep up to date on all the science emerging at #ACSSanDiego?
Subscribe to C&EN’s exclusive pop-up newsletter.

Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.

Must-see presenters

Photo of Yimon Aye.
Credit: Courtesy of Yimon Aye
Yimon Aye,
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne (EPFL)
Deciphering the role of reactive electrophiles in cell signaling
Photo of Matteo Brogi.
Credit: Dan Martin/University of Warwick
Matteo Brogi,
University of Warwick
Looking for water on distant planets
Photo of Chunying Chen.
Credit: NCNST
Chunying Chen,
National Center for Nanoscience and Technology of China
Tracking nanoparticles in living systems
Photo of Kyoung-Shin Choi.
Credit: Courtesy of Kyoung-Shin Choi
Kyoung-Shin Choi,
University of Wisconsin-Madison
Removing salt from seawater
Photo of Livia Eberlin.
Credit: Courtesy of Livia Eberlin
Livia Eberlin,
University of Texas at Austin
Using mass spec for more precise surgery
Photo of Patrick El-Khoury.
Credit: PNNL
Patrick El-Khoury,
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory
Expanding what tip-enhanced Raman spectroscopy can do
Photo of Thilo Focken.
Credit: Maegan Soriano/Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Thilo Focken,
Xenon Pharmaceuticals
Developing drugs to treat childhood epilepsy
Photo of Robert Gilliard Jr.
Credit: University of Virginia
Robert Gilliard Jr.,
University of Virginia
Synthesizing boron- and germanium-containing hybrid materials
Photo of Malika Jeffries-EL.
Credit: Courtesy of Malika Jeffries-EL
Malika Jeffries-EL,
Boston University
Designing organic electronic materials
Photo of Joshua Kaitz.
Credit: Courtesy of Joshua Kaitz
Joshua Kaitz,
Dupont
Making organic materials for improved computer chips
Photo of Seong Ho Kang.
Credit: Courtesy of Seong Ho Kang
Seong Ho Kang,
Kyung Hee University
Achieving superresolution during imaging without fluorescence
Photo of Alireza Khademhosseini.
Credit: Courtesy of Alireza Khademhosseini
Alireza Khademhosseini,
University of California, Los Angeles
Engineering materials for tissue regeneration
Photo of Benjamin Maynor.
Credit: Liquidia Technologies
Benjamin Maynor,
Liquidia Technologies
Molding nanoparticles for drug delivery
Photo of Sara Orski.
Credit: NIST
Sara Orski,
National Institute of Standards and Technology
Measuring plastics recovered from beaches and marine animals
Photo of Victoria Piunova.
Credit: Courtesy of Victoria Piunova
Victoria Piunova,
IBM Research–Almaden
Developing therapies for citrus greening
Photo of Avi Schroeder.
Credit: Doron Golan
Avi Schroeder,
Technion—Israel Institute of Technology
Turning artificial cells into protein drug factories
Photo of Krisztina Varga.
Credit: Courtesy of Krisztina Varga
Krisztina Varga,
University of New Hampshire
Characterizing the structure and function of antifreeze proteins
Photo of Jackson Webster.
Credit: Courtesy of Jackson Webster
Jackson Webster,
California State University, Chico
Tracking water quality after the 2018 Camp Fire in California
Photo of Monique Wilhelm.
Credit: Courtesy of Monique Wilhelm
Monique Wilhelm,
University of Michigan–Flint
Keeping the Flint water crisis on scientists' and society's radar
Photo of Daniela Wilson.
Credit: Courtesy of Daniela Wilson
Daniela Wilson,
Radboud University
Making smart polymeric nanomachines

Your scheduling assistant

There are so many symposia to choose from. Here are a few to get you started.

Water, Health & Environmental Justice in Marginalized Communities

Sunday AM/PM

This symposium examines issues of water sanitation facing people around the world, including homeless encampments in the US.

Hybrid Energy Techniques: Catalysts to Vehicle

Sunday AM/PM, Monday AM

Learn about advances in fuel cells and batteries for hybrid vehicles and other applications.

Molten Salt Reactor Chemistry (NUCL) & Molten Salt Chemistry (I&EC)

Sunday AM/PM, Monday AM, Tuesday AM/PM, Wednesday AM

There’s renewed interest in molten salts for use in nuclear reactors and for solar energy concentration.

Celebrating Sir Martyn Poliakoff: From Blue Matrix to Green Chemistry & Everything in Between

Sunday PM

This session honoring chemistry’s YouTube star wraps up with a Q&A moderated by C&EN.

Frontiers in Interdisciplinary Research: New Paradigms for Integration of Theory & Experiment

Monday AM/PM

Theorists and experimentalists will talk about their collaborations, followed by multiple student-led panel discussions.

Drug Discovery Beyond the Rule of 5

Tuesday AM

If we’re ever to hit so-called undruggable targets, we need to move beyond designing drugs with Lipinski’s rule in mind.

Environmental Chemistry through the Transformative Power of Film: An Environmental Film Competition of CEI & ENVR

Tuesday PM

At this mini film festival, you can view award-winning films from a competition sponsored by ACS’s Committee on Environmental Improvement and Division of Environmental Chemistry.

One Million Crystal Structures: A Wealth of Structural Chemistry Knowledge

Tuesday PM, Wednesday AM/PM

Come celebrate the milestone of Cambridge Structural Database’s 1 millionth structure by learning about how people use the resource.

Geochemistry of the Urban & Lived Environment

Wednesday AM

Learn about the impact that humans and cities have on the geochemistry around them.

From Lab to Commercial Scale: The Challenges to Scaling Up Flow Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Wednesday AM/PM

You’ve got a flow-based synthesis for your drug molecule. How do you scale it up? Pharma scientists talk about the challenges.

 

Visit the official ACS national meeting website for the full technical program.

Download a PDF of our curated guide.

