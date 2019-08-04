Your guide to the ACS Fall 2019 National Meeting in San Diego

Credit: Shutterstock
Water, Health & Environmental Justice in Marginalized Communities
Sunday AM/PM
This symposium examines issues of water sanitation facing people around the world, including homeless encampments in the US.
Hybrid Energy Techniques: Catalysts to Vehicle
Sunday AM/PM, Monday AM
Learn about advances in fuel cells and batteries for hybrid vehicles and other applications.
Molten Salt Reactor Chemistry (NUCL) & Molten Salt Chemistry (I&EC)
Sunday AM/PM, Monday AM, Tuesday AM/PM, Wednesday AM
There’s renewed interest in molten salts for use in nuclear reactors and for solar energy concentration.
Celebrating Sir Martyn Poliakoff: From Blue Matrix to Green Chemistry & Everything in Between
Sunday PM
This session honoring chemistry’s YouTube star wraps up with a Q&A moderated by C&EN.
Frontiers in Interdisciplinary Research: New Paradigms for Integration of Theory & Experiment
Monday AM/PM
Theorists and experimentalists will talk about their collaborations, followed by multiple student-led panel discussions.
Drug Discovery Beyond the Rule of 5
Tuesday AM
If we’re ever to hit so-called undruggable targets, we need to move beyond designing drugs with Lipinski’s rule in mind.
Environmental Chemistry through the Transformative Power of Film: An Environmental Film Competition of CEI & ENVR
Tuesday PM
At this mini film festival, you can view award-winning films from a competition sponsored by ACS’s Committee on Environmental Improvement and Division of Environmental Chemistry.
One Million Crystal Structures: A Wealth of Structural Chemistry Knowledge
Tuesday PM, Wednesday AM/PM
Come celebrate the milestone of Cambridge Structural Database’s 1 millionth structure by learning about how people use the resource.
Geochemistry of the Urban & Lived Environment
Wednesday AM
Learn about the impact that humans and cities have on the geochemistry around them.
From Lab to Commercial Scale: The Challenges to Scaling Up Flow Chemistry in the Pharmaceutical Industry
Wednesday AM/PM
You’ve got a flow-based synthesis for your drug molecule. How do you scale it up? Pharma scientists talk about the challenges.
