Quote of the Week

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
09731-cover1-opener.jpg
« Prev
Next »
09731-cover1-opener.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

August 5, 2019 Cover

Volume 97, Issue 31

YouTube chemist Sir Martyn Poliakoff and other essayists share personal stories about how the elements have shaped their worlds

Cover image:5 essayists share how the periodic table has shaped their lives 

Credit: Chris Gash

Full Article
Volume 97 | Issue 31
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Quote of the Week

“If you really want to innovate, you have to give scientists the freedom to explore.”

Michael Varney, R&D chief, Genentech

Periodic Table

How the periodic table changed my life

YouTube star Sir Martyn Poliakoff and other essayists share personal stories about how the elements have shaped their worlds

Contract research organizations profit from nonprofits’ drug-discovery efforts

Although the financial returns are not always high, CROs find value in working with foundations

Genentech’s R&D chief Michael Varney on the future of drug discovery

The research head weighs in on difficult targets, neuroscience, and the role of AI in medicine

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Atmospheric Chemistry

Pollution aerosols may not offset warming of the climate

New study shows that the effect of air pollution on clouds may provide weaker cooling effect than previously thought

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS Career Tips

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

image

The many modes of microbial magic

 

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT