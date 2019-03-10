Your guide to the 2019 ACS Spring National Meeting in Orlando

Credit: Shutterstock
Want to keep up to date on all the science emerging at #ACSOrlando?
Subscribe to C&EN’s exclusive pop-up newsletter.
Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.
There are so many symposia to choose from. Here are a few to get you started.
Sunday PM, Monday AM/PM
Analytical methods illuminate the chemistry and materials unearthed at archaeological sites.
Micro- & Nanoplastics in the Environment: Detection, Characterization, Fate & Impact
Monday AM
Researchers want to understand how the plastics are getting into the environment and whether they’re causing harm.
A Decade Later: The Death of Sheri Sangji as a Catalyst for a Change in Safety Culture
Monday AM
Safety professionals explore how tragedy led to changes in the safety culture.
C&EN’s Start-Ups to Watch: Entrepreneurs Discuss Chemistry for New Frontiers
Monday AM
Representatives from C&EN’s Start-Ups to Watch will talk about what it takes to start your own venture.
Creating a Common Language for Chemistry: IUPAC’s Past, Present & Future Roles
Monday AM/PM
Celebrate the 100th birthday of the guardians of chemical nomenclature.
Innovative Green Chemistry: Striving toward Zero Waste API Manufacturing
Monday AM/PM
Chemists are looking for ways to make drugs responsibly and sustainably.
Monday PM
Learn how the chemistry community responds to and is affected by hurricanes, fires, and explosions.
The Flavor of Subtropical & Tropical Fruits
Monday PM, Tuesday AM/PM
You’re in Florida. It’s a great place to find out what gives oranges, mangoes, and other tropical fruits their distinctive flavors and aromas.
Covalent Inhibition Beyond Cysteine
Wednesday AM
Covalent binders now have other amino acids to latch onto when inhibiting protein targets.
Bioactive Delivery: Frontiers in Biomaterials
Wednesday AM/PM
Learn about how biomaterials are improving the delivery of agents to cells and tissue.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter