Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

Your guide to the 2019 ACS Spring National Meeting in Orlando

C&EN’s editors pick the speakers and symposia to catch

by Celia Henry Arnaud
March 10, 2019 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 97, Issue 10
Orlando sunset

Credit: Shutterstock

Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Want to keep up to date on all the science emerging at #ACSOrlando?
Subscribe to C&EN’s exclusive pop-up newsletter.

Click any speaker or symposium below for talk times and locations.

Must-see presenters

Photo of Khalil Amine of Argonne National Laboratory.
Credit: Argonne National Laboratory
Khalil Amine,
Argonne National Laboratory
Improving batteries for electric vehicles
Photo of Amber Balazs of AstraZeneca.
Credit: AstraZeneca
Amber Balazs,
AstraZeneca
Designing ligands with the most active conformations for binding proteins
Photo of David Barton of Dow.
Credit: Dow
David Barton,
Dow Chemical
Discovering rare-earth-based catalysts for improving solar power
Photo of Joanne Beck of Celgene.
Credit: Celgene
Joanne Beck,
Celgene
Communicating across disciplinary and language boundaries
Photo of Julie Biteen of the University of Michigan
Credit: University of Michigan
Julie Biteen,
University of Michigan
Improving superresolution microscopy in live bacteria
Photo of Jean-Paul Desaulniers of the University of Ontario Institute of Technology.
Credit: Courtesy of Jean-Paul Desaulniers
Jean-Paul Desaulniers,
University of Ontario Institute of Technology
Developing photoresponsive siRNAs
Photo of Jacqueline Ignacio of MilliporeSigma.
Credit: MilliporeSigma
Jacqueline Ignacio,
MilliporeSigma
Recycling single-use plastics in biopharma
Photo of Kristala Jones Prather of MIT.
Credit: MIT
Kristala Jones Prather,
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Engineering “valves” into biochemical pathways to control microbial metabolism
Photo of LaShanda Korley of the University of Delaware.
Credit: Univ. of Delaware
LaShanda Korley,
University of Delaware
Mimicking biological mechanics with supramolecular systems
Photo of Minjoung Kyoung of the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Credit: Courtesy of Minjoung Kyoung
Minjoung Kyoung,
University of Maryland, Baltimore County
Imaging enzyme assemblies in four dimensions
Photo of Marinella Mazzanti of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne.
Credit: EPFL
Marinella Mazzanti,
Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne
Probing uranium(V) chemistry
Photo of Shelli McAlpine of the University of New South Wales.
Credit: University of New South Wales
Shelli McAlpine,
University of New South Wales
Controlling protein folding with small molecules
Photo of Leslie Murray of the University of Florida.
Credit: University of Florida
Leslie Murray,
University of Florida
Sculpting multimetal clusters to improve catalytic output
Photo of Rosa Palacín of the Instiitute of Materials Science of Barcelona.
Credit: Courtesy of Rosa Palacin
Rosa Palacín,
Institute of Materials Science of Barcelona
Exploring rechargeable calcium batteries
Photo of David Reed of Idaho National Laboratory.
Credit: Idaho National Laboratory
David Reed,
Idaho National Laboratory
Using agricultural waste to fuel recycling of rare-earth elements
Photo of Matthew Romeyn of NASA Kennedy Space Center.
Credit: Courtesy of Matthew Romeyn
Matthew Romeyn,
NASA Kennedy Space Center
Feeding astronauts with crops grown in space
Photo of Richmond Sarpong of the University of California, Berkeley.
Credit: Courtesy of Richmond Sarpong
Richmond Sarpong,
University of California, Berkeley
Using C–C bond cleavage in new ways
Photo of Karen Steelman of Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center.
Credit: Courtesy of Karen Steelman
Karen Steelman,
Shumla Archaeological Research and Education Center
Delving into rock-art paint layers with X-ray fluorescence
Photo of Wilfred Tysoe of the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee.
Credit: Courtesy of Wilfred Tysoe
Wilfred Tysoe,
University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee
Designing self-assembling molecular electronic circuits
Photo of Christopher Voigt of MIT.
Credit: US Navy photo by John F. Williams/Released
Christopher Voigt,
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Engineering communities of plants and microbes for smart agricultural systems

Your scheduling assistant

There are so many symposia to choose from. Here are a few to get you started.

Archaeological Chemistry

Sunday PM, Monday AM/PM

Analytical methods illuminate the chemistry and materials unearthed at archaeological sites.

Micro- & Nanoplastics in the Environment: Detection, Characterization, Fate & Impact

Monday AM

Researchers want to understand how the plastics are getting into the environment and whether they’re causing harm.

A Decade Later: The Death of Sheri Sangji as a Catalyst for a Change in Safety Culture

Monday AM

Safety professionals explore how tragedy led to changes in the safety culture.

C&EN’s Start-Ups to Watch: Entrepreneurs Discuss Chemistry for New Frontiers

Monday AM

Representatives from C&EN’s Start-Ups to Watch will talk about what it takes to start your own venture.

Creating a Common Language for Chemistry: IUPAC’s Past, Present & Future Roles

Monday AM/PM

Celebrate the 100th birthday of the guardians of chemical nomenclature.

Innovative Green Chemistry: Striving toward Zero Waste API Manufacturing

Monday AM/PM

Chemists are looking for ways to make drugs responsibly and sustainably.

The Chemistry of Disasters

Monday PM

Learn how the chemistry community responds to and is affected by hurricanes, fires, and explosions.

The Flavor of Subtropical & Tropical Fruits

Monday PM, Tuesday AM/PM

You’re in Florida. It’s a great place to find out what gives oranges, mangoes, and other tropical fruits their distinctive flavors and aromas.

Covalent Inhibition Beyond Cysteine

Wednesday AM

Covalent binders now have other amino acids to latch onto when inhibiting protein targets.

Bioactive Delivery: Frontiers in Biomaterials

Wednesday AM/PM

Learn about how biomaterials are improving the delivery of agents to cells and tissue.

 

Visit the official ACS national meeting website for the full technical program.

Download a PDF of our curated guide.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE