Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS Meeting News

A promising alternative to porcine heparin

Researchers have found a new way to make a lifesaving drug in the lab that’s otherwise largely derived from pigs.

by Priyanka Runwal
March 21, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

Woman's hands holding disposable syringes with heparin.
Credit: Shutterstock
A biosynthetic form of heparin could one day replace its animal-derived counterpart.

Blood-thinning drug heparin is typically derived from pig intestines. These tissues are rich in mast cells that naturally produce heparin. But outbreaks of the dangerous swine fever disease affected major suppliers of crude heparin in China. Shortages of pigs prompted heparin adulteration, which caused more than 100 deaths in the US alone in 2007 and 2008— triggering recalls and further limiting the supply of this lifesaving drug.

The search for an alternative source has been long and arduous. At ACS Spring 2024, in a talk in the Division of Biochemical Technology, chemical and biological engineer Jonathan Dordick of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute discussed a new, lab-based approach to synthesizing animal-free heparin. This process allowed them to develop a biosynthetic heparin that’s chemically and biologically very similar to porcine heparin, Dordick told C&EN. “It’s as identical as you can get with a complex compound like heparin.”

This research was published recently (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. U. S. A. 2024, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2315586121).

Brian Pfleger, a synthetic biologist at the University of Wisconsin–Madison who attended the talk and wasn’t involved in the work, said that the research was an excellent example of what bioengineering can do for the world. “It’s just absolutely amazing science.”

The first step for Dordick and his colleagues was to extract heparin’s precursor molecule, heparosan, from Escherichia coli. The polysaccharide layer that envelopes cells of gram-negative bacteria such as E. coli contains high amounts of heparosan. Next, they removed the acetyl groups from heparosan and partially replaced them with sulfates. Then, through a series of enzymatic reactions, the researchers turned this N-sulfoheparosan into a compound very similar to heparin. Improving those reactions helped them produce larger amounts of heparin.

The team was also able to convert this bioengineered heparin into a lower-molecular-weight version that’s typically used in medical settings to prevent blood clots. Dordick and his colleagues are now working toward producing this heparin at an even larger scale so the compound can be tested in clinical trials.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Modified E. coli pump out the magic-mushroom compound psilocybin
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New synthetic heparin could improve blood-thinning treatments
Engineered Bacteria Deliver Proteins Into Human Cells
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE