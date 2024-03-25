Advertisement

March 25, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 9

Nearly 15 years after their discovery, the 2D materials are close to market. But will they find their killer app?

Full Article
Volume 102 | Issue 9
All Issues

Quote of the Week

“Nanotechnology is not about making things small; it’s about controlling things at the nanoscale. And this is where MXenes excel.”

Yury Gogotsi, materials science professor, Drexel University

2-D Materials

Mighty MXenes are ready for launch

Chemists forge paths to inaccessible sugars

As organic chemists replace clunky reactions with more precise ones, carbohydrate scientists could gain unprecedented access to sugar molecules

Brains beyond the wiring diagram

Nematode neuroscientists map how neurons use peptides for long-range communication

  • Food Science

    Periodic Graphics: The chemistry of cast-iron cookware

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores how the seasoning process makes cast-iron pans nonstick.

  • ACS Meeting News

    Flexible integrated circuits are now stretchable and more powerful

    Fishnet-like structures of carbon nanotubes give these integrated circuits the ability to bend and stretch

  • Meetings

    Scenes from the ACS Spring 2024 hybrid meeting in New Orleans

Science Concentrates

ACS Meeting News

Flexible integrated circuits are now stretchable and more powerful

Fishnet-like structures of carbon nanotubes give these integrated circuits the ability to bend and stretch

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

MEETINGS

NEWSCRIPTS

Insects and excrement: Tales of teamwork and technology

 

Job listings

