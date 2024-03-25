Quote of the Week

March 25, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 9
Nearly 15 years after their discovery, the 2D materials are close to market. But will they find their killer app?
As organic chemists replace clunky reactions with more precise ones, carbohydrate scientists could gain unprecedented access to sugar molecules
Nematode neuroscientists map how neurons use peptides for long-range communication
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explores how the seasoning process makes cast-iron pans nonstick.
Fishnet-like structures of carbon nanotubes give these integrated circuits the ability to bend and stretch
