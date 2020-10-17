ACS Committee on Science: Identifying, communicating, and recognizing science

Credit: John Fontecchio

The importance and significance of science have never been more evident than in the midst of a pandemic. The obvious physical, financial, and emotional toll COVID-19 has taken on society cannot be understated. Additionally, the pandemic has impacted and drawn attention to science in multiple ways. It has affected how we work, highlighted the need for communicating science, and emphasized the obligation we have to society to prepare for global challenges of the future.

Remote work and social distancing—terms we are all now familiar with—have transformed how we work in labs, offices, and classrooms. The technology has always been there, but as it became a necessity, many of us not only accepted it but embraced it. For the American Chemical Society Committee on Science (ComSci) and most other ACS committees, this change in technology has meant remote national meetings, endless Zoom calls, and a new type of engagement. Collaboration is the key to great science, and this took on a new facet as virtual communication made the world even smaller. While many of us eagerly look forward to networking and seeing our colleagues in person at meetings and conferences again soon, what we have learned will ultimately affect how we move forward. This period of time has provided the tools and know-how to increase accessibility and engagement for more of our membership.

In addition to communicating among scientists, communicating science to policy makers, who have the ability to pass legislation that can have significant impacts on society, is of utmost importance. For ComSci, one of our primary missions is “to examine the scientific basis of and formulate public policies related to the chemical sciences.”

In the past year, one of the more significant examples has been the committee’s work on the sustainability implications of critical materials. We organized a session during the ACS Fall 2020 Virtual Meeting around this topic, and it was the subject of a new ACS policy statement. The US government lists 35 critical minerals, including helium, germanium, platinum, and tellurium, as being vital to our economic prosperity and security but which may be vulnerable to supply chain disruptions. Some of these critical materials are also endangered, meaning they will be in short supply in coming years. The new ACS policy statement on critical materials recommends a number of actions to ensure a sustainable supply of these crucial elements. Such actions are designed to maintain a sustainable supply of the critical materials that are essential for renewable energy, electrification of transportation, and national security.

Looking ahead and being prepared for the unexpected or inevitable has been on the minds of many over the past 9 months. We as scientists are trained to think this way. For ComSci this is built into another one of our missions: “to identify new frontiers of chemistry.” This mission is especially relevant when the frontiers of chemistry intersect with societal challenges looming on the horizon, such as global sustainability. One specific area is plastics, which is receiving significant attention in the popular press and across the scientific community. According to a National Academies report, only about 15% of plastic waste is recycled globally. Discarded plastics make their way into lakes, rivers, and oceans, including the North Pacific Subtropical Gyre, which is home to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. Microplastics, such as those formed from the breakdown of clothing and fishing nets, pose a threat to marine animals. Chemists play an important role in developing the next generation of plastics that will not pose a threat to human health and the environment. ComSci will explore the plastics issue during a symposium titled “Chemistry and the Future of Plastics” at the ACS Spring 2021 National Meeting. This topic aligns beautifully with the national meeting theme, “Macromolecular Chemistry: The Second Century,” because plastics in the coming century will need to be designed with the circular economy in mind. The symposium will examine such topics as chemical and biological recycling, greener polymers, and industrial approaches to sustainable plastics manufacturing.

Inevitably, the current public health crisis will be the source of multiple new frontiers of chemistry. Seldom before in the history of science has so much work been dedicated to a single topic. The pandemic has disrupted all aspects of our daily lives, and a return to normal will be possible only with the development of therapeutics and vaccines. The fundamental knowledge acquired in the process will likely have implications for the treatment and prevention of other diseases in the future. To further the dissemination of information about COVID-19, ACS has created a website to aggregate research and educational and communication resources (www.acs.org/content/acs/en/covid-19.html).

Moving forward, we on ComSci look forward to continuing our role in identifying, communicating, and recognizing the innovative, essential, and outstanding science that is going on all around us. If you have ideas or suggestions, please email comsci@acs.org. Stay healthy and safe.