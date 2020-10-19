Advertisement

October 19, 2020 Issue

09840-cover-ecdna.jpg
09840-cover-ecdna.jpg
October 19, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 40

Scientists are examining long-ignored extrachromosomal DNA to understand how cancer evolves resistance to drugs. Can the clues help us outfox cancer itself?

Cover image:A conceptual illustration of circular DNA with chromosomes in the background 

Credit: Ella Maru Studio

Volume 98 | Issue 40
Quote of the Week

“I bet you if they come up with one drug that looks promising, it will start a revolution.”

Geoffrey Wahl, cancer biologist, Salk Institute for Biological Studies

Oncology

The curious DNA circles that make treating cancer so hard

Scientists are examining long-ignored extrachromosomal DNA to understand how cancer evolves resistance to drugs. Can the clues help us outfox cancer itself?

Pesticides

Life after chlorpyrifos

Alternatives exist to control most crop pests, but a few situations remain problematic

Drug Discovery

Merck scientist merges chemistry and biology to find better drugs

Olugbeminiyi Fadeyi leads an interdisciplinary team to solve fundamental biological questions

  • Neuroscience

    Periodic Graphics: The science of fear

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the physiology of fright

  • Employment

    Are you a replaceable employee?

    Or is it time for employers to reevaluate how they measure their employees?

  • Structural Biology

    Characterizing SARS-CoV-2 antibodies

    Neutralizing antibodies for the new coronavirus can be classified into 4 distinct groups to help treatment design, researchers say

Science Concentrates

image name
Energy Storage

Electrode could enable electric cars that charge in minutes

Black phosphorus anode enables long-lasting, fast-charging batteries

Business & Policy Concentrates

image
Food Science

Food for thought: Milk prints and veggie options

 

