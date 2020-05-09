Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Comment

How ACS can help chemists grow in their careers

by Katherine L. Lee, District I director
May 9, 2020 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 98, Issue 18
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

 

This is a photo of Katherine L. Lee.
Credit: Professional Event Images Inc.
Katherine L. Lee

Hello! As an active volunteer in the American Chemical Society and a member of the board of directors, I would like to share how ACS can help you grow in your career. ACS offers many career resources, and I want to address some misconceptions that people might have. A question that I often field is “What is the value of my ACS membership?” I’d like to highlight some career-related benefits that are exclusive for ACS members.

Myth 1: My ACS membership offers no benefits for my career.

False! Did you know that an exclusive benefit for ACS members is personal career consulting? Engage with an ACS career consultant to review your résumé, practice a mock interview, or obtain general career consulting. Sign up for virtual office hours, which are weekly small-group discussions with career consultants, or a one-on-one session with a career consultant via Zoom. Did you know that the ACS Salary Calculator is an exclusive ACS member benefit? Use it to get information on salaries based on data from the ACS annual employment survey. You can sort by years of experience, type of employer, area of specialty, and geography to obtain estimates of median salaries as well as broad salary ranges.

ACS offers many career resources, and I want to address some misconceptions that people might have.

Myth 2: ACS career resources are for chemists in academia only.

False! The ACS Career Pathways program, another exclusive ACS member benefit, includes customized content for four pathways: Industry, Higher Education, Government, and Working for Yourself. Are you interested in entrepreneurship? Take a workshop that will help you inventory your values or learn how to create a business plan. For job seekers, find out how to ace your interview.

Would you like to learn more about the various career options in the chemical sciences? Visit the College to Career website to learn about technical disciplines and applied areas of chemistry, as well as specific job types. Have you ever wondered, for example, what it is like to work in forensic science, regulatory affairs, chemical health and safety, or technical sales? You can get firsthand information from people who work in these fields by reading their profiles.

I work in industry, and I encourage everyone to sign up for ACS Industry Matters, a weekly newsletter for ACS members. The information here is useful for a broad range of people, not just chemists in industry. I wish that I had known when I was a graduate student which nontechnical skills are most highly valued among scientists by chief technical officers. Check out the Spotlight on Early Career Chemists, advice from ACS career consultants, and Boss Talk, which features interviews of leaders such as Charlotte Allerton of Pfizer and Florian Schattenmann of Cargill.

Myth 3: I can take advantage of ACS career resources only by attending an ACS national meeting.

False yet again! The ACS Webinars archive, available exclusively to ACS members, includes dozens of career-oriented webinars, including “The Art of Tooting Your Own Horn and Getting Paid for It,” “Creating a Stand Out Professional Development Plan,” and “How to Write Abstracts That Capture Your Audience.”

ACS Career Days are 1-day events in which ACS brings workshops and networking activities to local communities. These are free to the public, but ACS membership is required to meet with an ACS career consultant. Check online for upcoming ACS Career Days, pending the relaxation of social-distancing guidelines.

Did you know that the ACS Leadership Development System includes both in-person and online courses and that as an exclusive ACS member benefit, these courses are free, with a $50 refundable deposit required only for in-person courses? Take a self-paced online course to learn essential skills and bolster your personal capabilities, interpersonal skills, and leadership and influencing skills. Build your awareness of what you want and what may help you move your career by taking the online course “Matching Interests with Goals.”

Myth 4: Serving as a volunteer helps ACS, but it won’t help me.

I beg to differ! In fact, I believe that my volunteer experience as a local section leader, a technical division leader, a councilor, a member of the Committee on Economic and Professional Affairs (CEPA), and a member of the board of directors has been invaluable in my career in the pharmaceutical industry. Volunteering for ACS has taught me how to motivate fellow volunteers; manage budgets; communicate with large, diverse groups of people; and network. I have been mentored by many people in the Northeastern Section, the ACS Division of Organic Chemistry, CEPA, and the ACS Board of Directors; in turn, I have had the honor of serving as an informal mentor to several ACS volunteers.

Thank you for reading. Please see www.acs.org/careers as a starting point for ACS career resources. Feel free to reach out to me at k.lee@acs.org with questions and comments.

Views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of C&EN or ACS.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS’s career resources for chemists
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Working with recruiters
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Career Consultants: A Valuable Resource For Members
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE