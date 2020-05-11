Advertisement

May 11, 2020 Issue



Copyright © 2020 American Chemical Society

May 11, 2020 Cover

Volume 98, Issue 18

Experts fear that the COVID-19 pandemic will yield a tough employment outlook for chemical professionals

Cover image:Experts fear that the COVID-19 pandemic will yield a tough employment outlook for chemical professionals 

Credit: Davide Bonazzi





Quote of the Week

“Every time we give students a scripted lab with a known outcome and then congratulate them on getting the exact same answer that people everywhere got, we’ve completely misrepresented science.”

Joi P. Walker, chemistry professor, East Carolina University

Employment

Coronavirus dims chemistry job market prospects

Undergraduate Education

Questioning the value of general chemistry labs

Citing costs and a lack of evidence that traditional labs increase student learning, experts say instructors need to make improvements

Infectious disease

How big pharma firms are quietly collaborating on new coronavirus antivirals

Behind the scenes, companies including Novartis, Takeda, and Gilead are collaborating in a loose alliance. Their work might not be done in time to stop COVID-19, but they hope it can prevent the next pandemic



Diagnostics

Cell studies suggest some repurposed drugs could block replication of SARS-CoV-2

The experiments follow up on an earlier study that identified 69 compounds that could disrupt possible interactions between viral and human proteins




