May 11, 2020 Issue

May 11, 2020 Cover
Volume 98, Issue 18
Experts fear that the COVID-19 pandemic will yield a tough employment outlook for chemical professionals
Citing costs and a lack of evidence that traditional labs increase student learning, experts say instructors need to make improvements
Behind the scenes, companies including Novartis, Takeda, and Gilead are collaborating in a loose alliance. Their work might not be done in time to stop COVID-19, but they hope it can prevent the next pandemic
With protective equipment in short supply, health-care facilities are decontaminating and reusing items designed to be disposable
After a strong decade, chemical industry performance started to slip
Use this time to prepare for when the academic job market comes back
One researcher now risks death if she enters her former lab building
The experiments follow up on an earlier study that identified 69 compounds that could disrupt possible interactions between viral and human proteins