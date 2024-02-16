Comment: Celebrating younger chemists: 50 years of fostering leadership and professional development

Credit: Carlos Jones

Younger chemists face a challenging road in a time of evolving cultural and scientific landscapes. Yet the growth of internet-driven communities and connections, the established use of virtual meeting and conferencing platforms, and the increased embrace of diversity, equity, inclusion, and respect standards within academia and the workplace provide an optimistic landscape for the development of the next generation of science professionals. Established in 1974, the Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) is a joint committee that reports to the American Chemical Society Council and Board of Directors. Although the language surrounding our mission has varied over the years, its sentiments remain the same: younger chemists supporting younger chemists by providing resources, development activities, and advocacy through service to ACS. More specifically, YCC’s goals fall into three categories:

▸ supporting the assembly and longevity of local section younger chemist communities (LSYCCs) by providing an organizational framework, grants, and recognition

▸ organizing programs and events that are in person, hybrid, or virtual and that are tailored to younger chemists’ interests throughout the year

▸ advocating for younger chemists’ interests within ACS and partner organizations

The committee recognizes and celebrates younger chemists’ success in the form of scholarships, travel grants, and awards. The Ciba Young Scientist Travel Award has supported the attendance of 32 young chemists at ACS meetings from 2014 through 2023, which is an investment worth up to $20,000. YCC has also refereed and distributed scholarship funds from the Priscilla Carney Jones Scholarship, which supports female undergraduate students. For the last 10 years, we have also recognized 190 young chemist leaders by awarding them full financial support to attend the ACS Leadership Institute.

Although the language surrounding our mission has varied over the years, its sentiments remain the same: younger chemists supporting younger chemists by providing resources, development activities, and advocacy through service to ACS.

This year, YCC is celebrating its 50th anniversary. We kicked off the year by facilitating an invitation-only leadership development workshop in January for 43 promising younger chemist leaders at the ACS Leadership Institute. To continue the yearlong commemoration of this milestone, YCC has organized various events for ACS Spring 2024 in New Orleans. All chemists, regardless of age or career track, are invited to celebrate our accomplishments. The celebration schedule is located at acsycc.org/50th. Mark your calendars.

Share your ideas with us by contacting YCC at info@acsycc.org, or visit acsycc.org and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram (@yccacs), and X (formerly Twitter) (@ycc_acs). If you would like to join us in serving on the national YCC, please fill out the committee preference form at www.cmte.acs.org and select YCC as your first option.

Younger Chemists Committee awards 2014–23 by the numbers The estimated money and number of awards that have been granted through leadership awards, travel grants, and scholarships by the Younger Chemists Committee between 2014 and 2023. Leadership awards Est. $252,000

190 awards







Travel grants Est. $20,000

32 awards







Scholarships Est. $15,000

10 awards





