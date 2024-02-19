Quote of the Week

February 19, 2024 Cover
Volume 102, Issue 5
Making homogeneous catalysis greener is about more than just swapping out precious metals for earth-abundant ones
“When you get down to it, green chemistry is just good chemistry.”
C&EN takes a look at innovation emerging from the chemical industry’s big players
Ammonia technology licensor KBR has brought a cracking technology to market
Sumitomo Chemical is developing a 1-step process intended to help it decarbonize
Huntsman’s catalytic system sidesteps the carbon dioxide problem of methane-derived hydrogen
BASF is working on a delivery system to keep its wrinkle-reducing bacteria alive
After completing 17 backlogged investigations, the US accident investigation agency is looking to start fresh
The organic chemist searches for antibiotics that attack bacteria’s membranes rather than their inner proteins
Firm faces pressure over ties to Uyghur human rights abuses