Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 19, 2024 Cover

Volume 102, Issue 5

Making homogeneous catalysis greener is about more than just swapping out precious metals for earth-abundant ones

Volume 102 | Issue 5
Quote of the Week

“When you get down to it, green chemistry is just good chemistry.”

Julian West, assistant professor of chemistry, Rice University

Catalysis

The elements of a green catalyst

Making homogeneous catalysis greener is about more than just swapping out precious metals for earth-abundant ones

4 new chemical technologies that are making an impact

C&EN takes a look at innovation emerging from the chemical industry’s big players

Recovering hydrogen from ammonia at large scale

Ammonia technology licensor KBR has brought a cracking technology to market

Science Concentrates

image name
Business

BASF to pull out of venture in China’s Xinjiang region

Firm faces pressure over ties to Uyghur human rights abuses

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

The cheesy flavor of microbes

 

