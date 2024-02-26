Comment: It’s me, hi, I’m the chemist, it’s me

Credit: Courtesy of Natalie A. LaFranzo

I have a confession.

I haven’t run a laboratory experiment in over 10 years. I decided to leave the bench toward the end of my graduate career. I spent more than 5 years exploring neuronal development using microscale-patterned substrates with beautiful chemistry. I still have some amazing videos capturing cells exploring their environment. I published results demonstrating a new class of self-assembled monolayers. Then I left it all behind.

With my days of conducting laboratory research in the distant past, why am I here writing this Comment in the premier publication of the American Chemical Society? Am I really still a chemist? Yes, I am! Like many trained chemists—the majority, in fact, when we look at the numbers—following an academic career path wasn’t for me. Instead of diving into untangling the mysteries of the molecular world, I chose a career at the interface of science and business because it was more fulfilling to me and aligned with my personal goals. I wanted to use my energy and abilities to bring research tools and technology from initial ideas to scalable, profitable businesses.

I leverage technical training and knowledge from my chemistry education, but I also need soft skills like strong communication, project management, and strategic thinking to be successful. Volunteering for ACS has been an irreplaceable opportunity to gain and practice these skills and build my professional reputation. So if you’re like me—no longer at the bench and wondering if ACS membership is worth it for you—you’ll want to hear why I’m certain it is.

So yes, I’m going to consider myself a chemist if it means I get to continue to be a part of all this!

Professional development

In volunteer organizations, there are countless informal leadership opportunities in which you can acquire applicable professional skills. Leading without designated authority or rallying a group of people to work toward a common goal are good examples of this. I’ve found the opportunity to develop these skills through volunteer leadership within ACS’s many units, including local sections, international chemical sciences chapters, divisions, and committees. Perhaps even more powerful is the formal leadership training members have access to. The ACS Institute includes virtual and in-person courses covering topics essential for leadership and professional growth. This training has been invaluable to me and is offered to ACS members at significant cost savings compared with other for-profit courses. If leadership isn’t your thing, simply volunteering can help you learn a new skill or technology tool that you can add to your résumé.

Personal growth

Most of us don’t live to work, and our identities extend beyond chemistry. We have other interests, hobbies, and passions. As a member organization, ACS is a place to lean into these activities too. Within ACS, I’ve been able to pursue my passions for promoting gender equity and inclusive practices and creating a sense of belonging for all those who want to explore careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics). My involvement with ACS has been an incredible opportunity for growth, thanks to many colleagues who have provided honest and candid feedback. I’ve built relationships that have made me a better human, learned about the lived experiences of others, and encountered challenges that have shaped who I am today. With over 200,000 people within our membership community, I know you can find others with passions and interests similar to yours.

Networking and community

ACS has given me a global community of colleagues I can tap into. Whether I’m looking for a technical expert on a specific topic, a friendly face in a new city I’ve relocated to, or an open mind to challenge my assumptions, my ACS network has been where I turn time and again. In return, I’ve shared job opportunities, provided and sought professional references, and celebrated personal milestones. I’ve met inspirational mentors and career champions and contributed to something bigger than myself.

So yes, I’m going to consider myself a chemist if it means I get to continue to be a part of all this!

I’m proud that ACS is embracing inclusivity in all its forms, including the diverse career paths chemists pursue. ACS’s treasure chest of experiences, people, and resources has molded me into a better employee, consultant, and leader, which ultimately has benefited the companies I’ve worked for and the clients I’ve worked with. Being a member of ACS and actively volunteering have allowed me to retain my identity as a chemist even though I rarely step into a lab anymore. If you’ve been on the fence about whether ACS is the right professional home for you or whether you are even still a “chemist,” I assure you that it is, and you are! At ACS, you won’t be treated like an antihero. I look forward to welcoming you at an event or meeting and helping you find your path.