Comment: Younger Chemists Committee addresses mental health

Science can be a glamorous and exciting field, but the reality for many early-career scientists is that its competitive atmosphere is far from this ideal. The pressure to succeed, long working hours, and intense competition can take a toll on early-career scientists’ mental health.

In recent years, there has been growing concern over the mental health crisis facing early-career researchers, as studies show high rates of anxiety, depression, and burnout. In 2018, a Nature Biotechnology study of more than 2,000 graduate students globally found that 41% of participants reported moderate to severe anxiety, and 39% reported moderate to severe depression. In contrast, a previous study had found that 6% of the general population experienced these levels. Similarly, a 2022 Nature survey of more than 3,000 students enrolled in PhD and master’s programs globally found that 33% had received help for anxiety or depression caused by their graduate studies. A further 21% of respondents said they wanted help but hadn’t yet received it. These figures highlight the severity of the mental health crisis among students.

Mental Health Awareness Month is observed in the US in May to raise awareness about mental health issues and their causes, as well as to highlight actionable steps to improve mental health. The chemistry enterprise should focus efforts on improving mental health among younger chemists and other early-career scientists. We must acknowledge that the scientific community should do better to create an environment that supports and promotes a healthier work-life balance for chemists beginning their careers.

Peer support is one way to lend assistance. Students, postdoctoral scholars, and other early-career chemists who engage in peer networking benefit from increased emotional support, mentorship, and opportunities for collaboration. Engaging in these interactions could help combat feelings of isolation and impostor syndrome and help younger chemists navigate other challenges.

The American Chemical Society Younger Chemists Committee (YCC), a committee populated by early-career chemists only, focuses on two ways to foster peer support systems and build a sense of community within the younger membership of ACS. First, YCC supports the development of local section younger chemists committees. Members of these local groups support one another and plan activities to address tasks or situations that many find challenging, such as preparing a curriculum vitae or dealing with a less-than-ideal mentorship experience. The local younger chemists committees receive support from YCC and from their local sections.

YCC also organizes symposia and social events at ACS spring and fall meetings to enable younger chemists to meet people from a variety of geographic regions and strengthen their peer networks. Topics previously covered in these symposia include how to apply for jobs, how to maintain mental health in graduate school, and popular science subjects such as space chemistry. Social events in the past have included pop-up bars, walking and running city tours, and instructor-led Zumba classes.

Beyond peer support opportunities, YCC supports younger chemists in a myriad of ways, including by providing travel grants and scholarships, leadership and professional development opportunities, and international collaboration programs. The committee also advocates for younger chemist interests within the society.

We are actively looking for champions to volunteer on YCC to help us accomplish our goals: expand our presence and award opportunities to international chapters, increase younger chemists’ representation in ACS governance, and spotlight diverse career paths. If you’re interested in joining YCC, complete the committee preference form by July 3 to be considered for appointment. If being a committee member isn’t for you but you would like to share your ideas and help support YCC’s efforts in other ways, please contact us at info@acsycc.org or connect with us on our social media pages: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.