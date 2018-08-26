Nomenclature’s impact on the future of chemistry

Credit: Courtesy of Michael Mosher

The ACS Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology & Symbols (NTS) enables a common language for chemistry, with the ultimate goal of supporting a universal understanding of the field. The committee’s members educate, facilitate, and advocate for the accurate use of chemical representations, whether those are graphics, symbols, or written names.

As chemistry continues to evolve, nomenclature, terminology, and symbols must match that progress. For example, in recent years new elements have been identified, incorporated into the periodic table, and named following the International Union of Pure & Applied Chemistry standard processes. New procedures for naming pharmaceutical agents according to monoclonal antibodies have been implemented by the United States Adopted Name program and the World Health Organization’s International Nonproprietary Name experts. And algorithmically generated, machine-readable character strings that encode structural information continue to advance. These names facilitate quick referencing, database manipulations, and storage of chemical information.

Staying on top of this information so that chemists remain current with nomenclature practices becomes a daunting task. As our understanding of chemical principles increases, the language we use to explain, describe, and relate chemistry must also change. This involves the creation of new rules and procedures for nomenclature and the modification of existing rules to expand their reach. But are the changes we’re making to nomenclature improving our ability to communicate effectively?

I would argue not only that the progress in chemical nomenclature, terminology, and symbols is necessary but also that the adjustments and changes that are being implemented advance our communication. Many of the existing rules need updating to reflect new discoveries that are being made. Many of the ways in which we communicate are changing, and our rules must also change to fit within those advances. Aligning our rules to reveal newly discovered relationships or to simplify new processes makes sense.

Does this require that we become an expert in nomenclature, terminology, and symbols? To be most effective in our roles as chemists, we need to be proficient in the language of the chemistry we practice. However, the amount of time involved in understanding every nuance of this field can be prohibitive. Instead, we need to rely on abridgments and summaries of the new information as it becomes available.

NTS can be of immense help to chemists who strive to reach that goal. By educating practicing and future chemists, by facilitating communication between chemists, and by advocating for the use of current and proper nomenclature, groups such as NTS serve as resources to the chemistry community for updates to nomenclature and definitions. These groups can also provide outreach to disseminate that information.

For example, NTS has been working with visually impaired chemists to revise the 1997 version of the Braille Code for Chemical Notation. The goals of the project are to update, correct, and streamline a code that would be useful in helping students understand chemistry and facilitate communication for working chemists with a visual impairment. The results of the project will be available to all braille transcribers and users through the Braille Authority of North America. NTS will provide updates on the progress of the revised code as the project nears completion.

Disseminating the committee’s work is also of vital importance. This includes organizing, hosting, and operating workshops, symposia, and seminars that not only outline the changes to the discipline but also reinforce the proper use of nomenclature. Furthermore, future scientists can benefit from effective dissemination of this work from a young age. Worksheets and handouts should be able to be used in elementary, middle, and high school settings. NTS is putting information in teachers’ hands by partnering with members who teach future chemists at all levels of education, holding workshops at regional and national meetings, and disseminating information in teacher-read publications. By providing educators with materials and useful strategies for implementing this information, NTS will aid their efforts to communicate the importance of using accurate nomenclature and enable a common language of chemistry for the future.

Such efforts to educate students at early levels will increase the awareness of new developments in chemical nomenclature, terminology, and symbols. In addition, engaging precollege students with current practices in nomenclature will help them avoid needing to be retrained once they reach college or postgraduate education.

What can practicing chemists do to improve their ability to communicate effectively? There are many ways to meet the demands of new developments in nomenclature, terminology, and symbols. Being active in national and regional meetings, participating in conferences and workshops, and networking with other chemistry professionals are accessible ways to practice effective communication skills. Benefits include identifying new collaboration opportunities and expanding your network while speaking the language of chemistry.